HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Rhyne’s double-double leads unbeaten Lake Norman past Chargers

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake Norman 60, Cox Mill 48

CONCORD—Kelsey Rhyne led Lake Norman to a 60-48 conference victory over Cox Mill on Friday night.

Rhyne scored 15 points and pulled down 17 rebounds for the Wildcats (17-0, 5-0).

Samantha Shehan supplied 19 points to lead the Wildcats in scoring.

Addison Sirianni dished out seven assists and scored seven points to aid Lake Norman.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cox Mill 86, Lake Norman 77

CONCORD—Cox Mill outscored Lake Norman 29-20 in the fourth quarter and won by that nine-point margin, 86-77.

The Wildcats trailed 48-41 at halftime.

Nick Arnold led the Wildcats in scoring with 16 points. Josh Yates added 15 points.

Trent Steinour and Tre McKinnon rounded out the double-figure scorers for Lake Norman with 13 and 11 points, respectively.