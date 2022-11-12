HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mooresville falls to Butler in round two of the playoffs

MOORESVILLE—To beat a marquee football program, you have to be nearly perfect in all phases of the game. On Friday night, Mooresville was given a shot at state 4A perennial powerhouse Butler on its home field and, quite simply, weren’t perfect.

The 2-seed Blue Devils (10-2) struggled for much of the night to get anything going offensively and, eventually, their stellar defense wore down, allowing the 15-seed Bulldogs (10-2) to pile on points in bunches in the second half to turn a close game into a blowout.

Mooresville’s season came to an end, falling to Bulter 41-21 in the second round of the 4A West playoffs.

“This was an awesome group of kids that never quit,” Mooresville head coach Joe Nixon said. “They had a great season and I’m super proud of them.”

For much of the game, it looked as if the Blue Devils’ season may not end in the second round. Even despite the offensive struggles, the Mooresville defense stood tall for the first 27 minutes of gametime, giving up just 13 points, just over 180 yards of offense, and forcing three turnovers against a Butler offense that entered the game averaging 32 points and over 310 yards per game.

But even the best units get worn down after a while. The short gains that Butler was producing in the early going of the game became long runs in the third quarter and the secondary that had prevented the Bulldogs from putting together a solid air attack suddenly was unable to stay with the talented Butler receiving corps.

“The defense played really well tonight,” Nixon said.

With 9:16 to play in the third, Mooresville got the ball at their own 38, trailing just 13-7. They went three and out. It was their third of four straight possessions, not counting a drive that ran out the first half clock, trailing 13-7 that the offense was unable to pick up a first down.

In total, the Blue Devils went three and out six times in the game, with 11 of their 15 possessions ending in either a punt or a turnover.

Near the end of the third quarter, the bottom dropped out for the Blue Devils. In a span of 3:58 of game time, Butler took a competitive 20-7 game and made it 41-7.

Outside of Jawarn Howell, the Blue Devils’ offense was almost entirely hemmed in until late in the game. Of Mooresville’s 105 passing yards, 92 of them came after Butler scored to go up 41-7.

However, that late-game production allowed some of the seniors on the offense to go out on a high note. Howell’s final carry in his accomplished career ended in the end zone at the end of a 15-yard score. He finished the game with 144 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.

Jamere Cherry, who struggled to find consistency throwing the ball in the playoffs, also got a chance to throw one last touchdown when he rolled out to his right and found an open Aaron Graham in the end zone for an 11-yard score. The senior QB finished 12-of-29 for 105 yards and a touchdown.

“I can’t say enough about Jamere. To come back from the devastating injury he had last season says a lot about him,” Nixon said. “He led our football team all year long and he’s a great young man with a really bright future.”

Butler got a big night from sophomore quarterback Zach Lawrence, who bounced back from early struggles to go 11-of-22 for 163 yards and four touchdowns. Senior running back DJ Horton also had a great night running the ball, going for 131 yards and two scores on 20 attempts.

The Bulldogs advance to face A.C. Reynolds next Friday night in Asheville.