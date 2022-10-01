HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mooresville, Lake Norman pick up road wins

CHARLOTTE—Mooresville stepped out of Greater Metro Conference play Thursday night and defeated Providence 40-28.

Jawarn Howell finished with 17 carries for 141 yards and three touchdowns.

Teammate Kyjuan Westmoreland added 74 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries.

The Blue Devils (5-1) led 21-7 at halftime and 27-14 after three quarters.

Wildcats win again

CONCORD—Lake Norman downed West Cabarrus 34-16 on Thursday night to continue its unbeaten start to the season.

No other details on the game were available.

The Wildcats improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the Greater Metro Conference.