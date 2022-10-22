HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mooresville locks up at least a share of GMC title

KANNAPOLIS—Mooresville rallied to beat Kannapolis A.L. Brown on Friday 27-26.

The win clinched no worse than a share of the Greater Metro Conference championship.

The Blue Devils trailed 14-0 and 20-7 but regrouped to snap the Wonders’ two-game winning streak.

No other details on the game were available.

Mooresville improved to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the conference. Kannapolis fell to 5-4 and 2-4 in the conference.

The Blue Devils can claim the GMC title outright Oct. 28 with a win over Lake Norman (7-2, 3-2) or a Cox Mill (7-2, 4-1) loss to South Iredell (4-5, 1-4).

Pine Lake Prep 49, Lake Norman Charter 14

MOORESVILLE—Pine Lake Prep put up 28 unanswered points in the first half Friday night and rolled to a 49-14 victory over Lake Norman Charter.

Noah Murphy rushed for two touchdowns in the opening quarter as the Pride seized a 14-0 lead. They never looked back.

The win for Pine Lake Prep (9-0, 5-0) sets up a winner-take-all showdown in the regular-season finale Oct. 28. The Pride plays at Community School of Davidson (8-1, 5-0). The winner captures the conference championship.