HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Weather forecast forces games to be rescheduled

Due to the possibility of inclement weather associated with Hurricane Ian on Friday evening, area high school football games this week have been rescheduled.

Mooresville’s varsity team will now play at Providence at 7 p.m. Thursday. The junior varsity game will be played at 6 p.m. Monday at MHS.

Lake Norman’s varsity team visits West Cabarrus on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The junior varsity team will host West Cabarrus at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

North Iredell’s varsity team is now playing at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Raiders will host North Lincoln, which was originally scheduled to host the Raiders. Iredell-Statesville Schools officials noted the change of location was due to “turf issues” at North Lincoln. North Iredell’s junior varsity team will host North Lincoln at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

South Iredell’s varsity team travels to Hickory Ridge on Thursday. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. The Vikings’ junior varsity team will host Hickory Ridge at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Statesville’s varsity team visits Fred T. Foard at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Greyhounds’ junior varsity team hosts the Tigers at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

West Iredell’s varsity team travels to East Lincoln on Thursday. Kickoff is 7 p.m. The Warriors’ junior varsity team hosts East Lincoln at 7 p.m. Wednesday.