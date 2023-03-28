MOORESVILLE—Brooke Piper and Emily Dudley homered and Mooresville held off a seventh-inning rally by Lake Norman to nab a 7-4 victory in round one of the crosstown rivalry Tuesday.

“It always matters,” Mooresville coach Paul Kitka said when asked about going toe-to-toe with the Wildcats. “It doesn’t matter who the better team is on paper. Both want to come out and win it.”

The Blue Devils trailed 1-0 after three innings and had only one hit. Piper stepped to the plate to lead off the top of the fourth.

“Need a hit here, kid. Need a hit,” Kitka shouted from the third base coach’s box.

Piper responded by launching a Charlee Kelly pitch over the fence in left field.

“That home run said we’ve got a new ballgame,” Kitka said.

While the Blue Devils didn’t score again in the inning, the long ball that tied it at 1 seemed to give them a spark offensively.

Avrelle Harrell’s one-out infield single on a shallow roller started a five-run fifth inning. Emily Murphy drew a walk and then Madelyn Colby’s bunt single loaded the bases.

Bentli Meadows delivered a two-run double over the center fielder’s head, giving Mooresville (8-2, 4-0) a 3-1 advantage.

“We try to tell them the home runs will come, just have good at-bats,” Kitka said. “(Kelly) had good pop on her pitches. The ball is going to go if you just make good contact with it.”

Piper got hit with a pitch to send Dudley to the batter’s box with the bases loaded again. Dudley smashed a pitch to straightaway center and over the fence for a grand slam.

“She crushed it,” Kitka said. “She had good at-bats the whole game. I was looking for a fly ball there, and she unloaded on it.”

Leading 7-1, the Blue Devils proceeded to pick up their sixth straight victory.

Highlighted by Kaylee Harris’ two-run single, the Wildcats scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, all charged to Blue Devils reliever Mia Wright. Mooresville brought starting pitcher Campbell Schaen back in the game and, while she allowed a single down the right field line to Zoe Watson to score the final run, she got Kendall Robinson to ground out to end the game.

Schaen struck out seven during the first five innings.

Lake Norman (5-4, 4-2) seized a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Sophia Barone’s RBI single. But that was the only run the Wildcats managed in that frame after Watson and Robinson began the inning with a single and double, respectively.

The Wildcats stranded four runners in scoring position over the first three innings, including three at third base.

“We didn’t get the timely hit,” Lake Norman coach Steve Rankin said. “We could’ve set the tone for the whole game.”

The hard rips by Piper, Meadows and Dudley made the difference against Kelly, who struck out six and allowed only six hits.

Colby was 2-for-4 for the Blue Devils.

Kyera Combs went 2-for-4 with a triple for the Wildcats. Harris was 2-for-4 with a double. Watson and Vivian Billiard were also 2-for-4 for Lake Norman, and Avery LaCount batted 2-for-2 after entering in the fifth inning.

UP NEXT

Mooresville is at Hickory Ridge on Wednesday.

Lake Norman hosts Bandys on Thursday.