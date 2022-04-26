HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Mooresville rolls in tune-up for Lake Norman

MOORESVILLE — When the softball season began, many had penciled in the season finale between Mooresville and Lake Norman would be the game that would decide the Greater Metro Conference softball championship.

Those people were right.

With the Blue Devils’ (18-3, 9-2) 10-0 drubbing of A.L. Brown (11-9, 5-7) on Monday night, Mooresville sets up a winner-take-all matchup with the Wildcats on Friday.

“We knew Friday wouldn’t matter if we didn’t take care of things tonight,” Mooresville head coach Paul Kitka said. “We had to make sure we won this one.”

Mooresville certainly left no doubt on Monday, scoring early and often in a game that was shortened to just five innings via the run rule. Ellie Goins started the scoring off in the first inning, driving home Lauren Vanderpool on a grounder to the Kannapolis shortstop. The Blue Devils were able to scratch out a run in the first without the ball ever leaving the infield.

They put another run on the board in the second inning much the same way: Emily Murphy reached base on an infield single, stole second base, and crossed home plate on another infield single from Macy Crum.

When the Blue Devils finally hit a ball that left the infield later in the second inning, the ball left the stadium entirely. On a 3-1 pitch, Emily Dudley was tossed a perfect ball to hit and she took full advantage, sending the ball well over the fence in left-center field for a two-run home run to put Mooresville on top 4-0.

“We’re all about just making good contact with the ball. If we hit the ball hard, the home runs will come,” Kitka said. “It makes it a little bit easier for us when the ball goes out.”

After putting up two more runs in the bottom of the third to push their lead to 6-0, the Blue Devils saw their chance to end the game early in the fifth when Goins led off the frame by sending a ball over the fence in straightaway center for Mooreville’s second home run of the night and a 7-0 lead.

Mooresville started the fifth, and final, inning by seeing each of their first four hitters reach base. All four of those baserunners would eventually score to put the Blue Devils up 10-0 and end the game. Dudley drove in the game-ending runs with a 2 RBI single to deep left to finish the game 2-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs.

“We haven’t had many (short games) this season,” Kitka said. “It’s nice to have for our confidence, especially with our hitting.”

Crum, Goins, and Anna Frye also had stellar nights with the bat, each registering a pair of RBIs in the win.

The Blue Devil bats weren’t the only positive on Monday night. Campbell Schaen turned in a dominant performance in the circle, allowing just two hits and a walk over five innings. The defense behind her was just as good, turning in an error-free sheet.

However, now the Blue Devils’ biggest test lies ahead of them in a trip to the other side I-77 to take on the arch-rival Wildcats with a championship on the line.

Lake Norman already defeated Mooresville once this season, topping them 4-2 on March 29. But this will be a different Blue Devils team that hops on the bus on Friday afternoon.

“We just have to keep doing what we’re doing right now,” Kitka said. “We’ve finally started to hit the ball and we feel confident.”

First pitch between Mooresville and Lake Norman is set for 6:30 on Friday evening.