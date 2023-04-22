MVP PERFORMANCES

Girls Field MVP - Emma Leon (South Iredell) she won pole vault and was runner up for High Jump

Boys Field MVP - De'Aris Shields (Mooresville) he won High Jump and was runner up for Long Jump

Girls Track MVP - Janiya Johnson, (Statesville) won all four events

- 100m 11.66 (USA 38th)

- 200m 24.78 (NC Top 5)

- Anchor to 1st Place 4x100 (relay is current #1 in NC out of all classifications)

- Anchor to 1st Place 4x200 (relays is current top 6 in NC out of all classifications)

Boys Track MVP - Logan Dingman (Lake Norman)

- Won 800m (NC Top 10)

- Won 1600m (NC Top 25)

- Won 3200m (NC Top 25)