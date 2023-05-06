CONCORD—Mooresville’s Kendal Hudson swept the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and was awarded the overall track and field girls MVP this past week during the Greater Metro Conference track and field championships at West Cabarrus High School. She scored 33 points. The senior also won the long jump and placed sixth in another event.

Mooresville’s girls finished second overall in the team standings. The Blue Devils placed third in the boys standings. Lake Norman’s girls were third and the Wildcats placed fourth in the boys’ standings.

Other notable Mooresville finishes:

Sophomore Kelly Okugo finished second in both the girls’ 100 and 200 meters;

Senior Ella Moore finished second in both the girls’ 1,600 and 3,200;

The girls 4x800-meter relay team (Moore, Ciarra Rockness, Alena Decker, Ellery Bankerir) brought home second place;

Senior Riley Jackson finished third in girls’ discus;

Sophomore De'Rell Scott finished third in the boys’ 100 meters and second in the 200 and 400 meters;

Senior Clark Kremar was third in the boys’ 800 and second in the 1,600;

Sophomore Eric Heal swept the boys’ 110- and 300-meter hurdles;

The boys’ 4x400 relay (Heal, Scott, Royce Spratling, Alex Verity,) placed second;

The boys’ 4x800 relay (Ben Albaeck, Kremar, Caleb Decker, Zeke Canas) and the 4x200 relay (Tristan Compton, Trevor Compton, , Darien Reid, AJ Graham) relays placed third.

Notable Lake Norman finishes:

Kasey Dingman won the girls’ 800, the 1,600 and the 3,200;

Danielle Hazlewood placed second in 100 hurdles and triple jump, and third in high jump

Ryann Benningfield placed second in 300 hurdles;

Lake Norman girls’ 4x400 relay placed second;

Molly Brannen finished second in girls discus;

Logan Dingman won the boys’ 1,600 and 3,200;

Brad Mankus placed second in the boys’ 3,200;

Jawayne Torrence placed third in boys’ discus.