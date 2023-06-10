The 2023 Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) Summer Games concluded June 4 in the Raleigh area, ending a weekend of competition for over 1,300 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners, individuals without intellectual disabilities, from across the state competing in athletics, basketball, bowling, gymnastics, powerlifting, swimming and volleyball.

As SONC’s largest state-level competition, athletes competed at various venues in Raleigh, Cary and Holly Springs.

To ensure fair competition, the athletes were placed in competition divisions based on age, gender and ability level. Gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded to the top three finishers in each division, followed by fourth through eighth-place ribbons.

Results for Iredell County competitors were as follows:

Bailey, Braeden Ray/Swimming/25y Freestyle - Level 1/Gold Medal

Bailey, Braeden Ray/Swimming/15 M Unassisted Swim/Silver Medal

Bailey, Braeden Ray/Swimming/25y Kickboard/Silver Medal

Cartner, Karlie Jayde/Swimming/25y Backstroke/4th Place Ribbon

Cartner, Karlie Jayde/Swimming/50y Freestyle/Bronze Medal

Cartner, Karlie Jayde/Swimming/25y Freestyle/Silver Medal

Eroh, Jaxson Conner/Swimming/100y Freestyle/Gold Medal

Eroh, Jaxson Conner/Swimming/50y Freestyle/Gold Medal

Eroh, Jaxson Conner/Swimming/50y Backstroke/Gold Medal

Farmer, Monique Shanita/Bowling/Bowling Singles/Bronze Medal

Funderburk, Sophie Anna Marie/Swimming/15m Assisted Swim/Gold Medal

Funderburk, Sophie Anna Marie/Swimming/25y Flotation Race/Gold Medal

Funderburk, Sophie Anna Marie/Swimming/25y Assisted Swim/Gold Medal

Hampton, Amber Redne/Swimming/100y Freestyle/Bronze Medal

Hampton, Amber Redne/Swimming/50y Freestyle/Bronze Medal

Hampton, Amber Redne/Swimming/50y Backstroke/Gold Medal

Kasprzak, Benjamin/Swimming/25y Freestyle - Level 1/Gold Medal

Kasprzak, Benjamin/Swimming/15 M Unassisted Swim/Gold Medal

Kasprzak, Benjamin/Swimming/25y Kickboard/Participation ribbon

Manning, Sierra Alexis/Swimming/25y Freestyle - Level 1/Gold Medal

Manning, Sierra Alexis/Swimming/15 M Unassisted Swim/Gold Medal

Manning, Sierra Alexis/Swimming/25y Kickboard/Gold Medal

Moore, Joshua Adam/Bowling/Bowling Singles/Bronze Medal

Mullins, Chase Alexander/Swimming/100y Freestyle/Silver Medal

Mullins, Chase Alexander/Swimming/50y Freestyle/Silver Medal

Mullins, Chase Alexander/Swimming/50y Backstroke/Gold Medal

Nealy, Dawson Avery/Swimming/25y Backstroke/Bronze Medal

Nealy, Dawson Avery/Swimming/50y Freestyle/4th Place Ribbon

Nealy, Dawson Avery/Swimming/25y Freestyle/Bronze Medal

Reid, Patricia Ann/Swimming/15m Assisted Swim/Gold Medal

Reid, Patricia Ann/Swimming/25y Freestyle - Level 1/Gold Medal

Reid, Patricia Ann/Swimming/15m Walk/Gold Medal

Tuck, Merritt/Swimming/25y Freestyle - Level 1/Gold Medal

Tuck, Merritt/Swimming/15 M Unassisted Swim/Silver Medal

Tuck, Merritt/Swimming/25y Kickboard/Silver Medal

Williams, Hunter Evan/Swimming/100y Freestyle/Gold Medal

Williams, Hunter Evan/Swimming/50y Freestyle/Silver Medal

Williams, Hunter Evan/Swimming/50y Backstroke/4th Place Ribbon

Wynn, Randy/Bowling/Bowling Singles/4th Place Ribbon

Dixon, Kari Lorraine/Bowling/Bowling Doubles/Bronze Medal

Snook, Kimberly Marie/Bowling/Bowling Doubles/Bronze Medal

Eroh, Jaxson Conner/Swimming/4X25y Freestyle Relay/Gold Medal

Hampton, Amber Redne/Swimming/4X25y Freestyle Relay/Gold Medal

Mullins, Chase Alexander/Swimming/4X25y Freestyle Relay/Gold Medal

Williams, Hunter Evan/Swimming/4X25y Freestyle Relay/Gold Medal

Bowie, Jeffrey Tyler/Basketball/Basketball 3-on-3 Team/Gold Medal

Humes, Jonathan R/Basketball/Basketball 3-on-3 Team/Gold Medal

McAlister, Zion/Basketball/Basketball 3-on-3 Team/Gold Medal

Olson, Alanna Marie/Basketball/Basketball 3-on-3 Team/Gold Medal

Smith, Keith Eugene/Basketball/Basketball 3-on-3 Team/Gold Medal

Stroud, Chase Randall/Basketball/Basketball 3-on-3 Team/Gold Medal

Gandy, William Christopher/Bowling/Bowling Doubles/4th Place Ribbon

Troutman, Brett Lee/Bowling/Bowling Doubles/4th Place Ribbon

Hansen, Delaney Anne/Bowling/Bowling Doubles/Gold Medal

Williams, Bryant Reece/Bowling/Bowling Doubles/Gold Medal