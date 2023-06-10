The 2023 Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) Summer Games concluded June 4 in the Raleigh area, ending a weekend of competition for over 1,300 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners, individuals without intellectual disabilities, from across the state competing in athletics, basketball, bowling, gymnastics, powerlifting, swimming and volleyball.
As SONC’s largest state-level competition, athletes competed at various venues in Raleigh, Cary and Holly Springs.
To ensure fair competition, the athletes were placed in competition divisions based on age, gender and ability level. Gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded to the top three finishers in each division, followed by fourth through eighth-place ribbons.
Results for Iredell County competitors were as follows:
Bailey, Braeden Ray/Swimming/25y Freestyle - Level 1/Gold Medal
Bailey, Braeden Ray/Swimming/15 M Unassisted Swim/Silver Medal
Bailey, Braeden Ray/Swimming/25y Kickboard/Silver Medal
Cartner, Karlie Jayde/Swimming/25y Backstroke/4th Place Ribbon
Cartner, Karlie Jayde/Swimming/50y Freestyle/Bronze Medal
Cartner, Karlie Jayde/Swimming/25y Freestyle/Silver Medal
Eroh, Jaxson Conner/Swimming/100y Freestyle/Gold Medal
Eroh, Jaxson Conner/Swimming/50y Freestyle/Gold Medal
Eroh, Jaxson Conner/Swimming/50y Backstroke/Gold Medal
Farmer, Monique Shanita/Bowling/Bowling Singles/Bronze Medal
Funderburk, Sophie Anna Marie/Swimming/15m Assisted Swim/Gold Medal
Funderburk, Sophie Anna Marie/Swimming/25y Flotation Race/Gold Medal
Funderburk, Sophie Anna Marie/Swimming/25y Assisted Swim/Gold Medal
Hampton, Amber Redne/Swimming/100y Freestyle/Bronze Medal
Hampton, Amber Redne/Swimming/50y Freestyle/Bronze Medal
Hampton, Amber Redne/Swimming/50y Backstroke/Gold Medal
Kasprzak, Benjamin/Swimming/25y Freestyle - Level 1/Gold Medal
Kasprzak, Benjamin/Swimming/15 M Unassisted Swim/Gold Medal
Kasprzak, Benjamin/Swimming/25y Kickboard/Participation ribbon
Manning, Sierra Alexis/Swimming/25y Freestyle - Level 1/Gold Medal
Manning, Sierra Alexis/Swimming/15 M Unassisted Swim/Gold Medal
Manning, Sierra Alexis/Swimming/25y Kickboard/Gold Medal
Moore, Joshua Adam/Bowling/Bowling Singles/Bronze Medal
Mullins, Chase Alexander/Swimming/100y Freestyle/Silver Medal
Mullins, Chase Alexander/Swimming/50y Freestyle/Silver Medal
Mullins, Chase Alexander/Swimming/50y Backstroke/Gold Medal
Nealy, Dawson Avery/Swimming/25y Backstroke/Bronze Medal
Nealy, Dawson Avery/Swimming/50y Freestyle/4th Place Ribbon
Nealy, Dawson Avery/Swimming/25y Freestyle/Bronze Medal
Reid, Patricia Ann/Swimming/15m Assisted Swim/Gold Medal
Reid, Patricia Ann/Swimming/25y Freestyle - Level 1/Gold Medal
Reid, Patricia Ann/Swimming/15m Walk/Gold Medal
Tuck, Merritt/Swimming/25y Freestyle - Level 1/Gold Medal
Tuck, Merritt/Swimming/15 M Unassisted Swim/Silver Medal
Tuck, Merritt/Swimming/25y Kickboard/Silver Medal
Williams, Hunter Evan/Swimming/100y Freestyle/Gold Medal
Williams, Hunter Evan/Swimming/50y Freestyle/Silver Medal
Williams, Hunter Evan/Swimming/50y Backstroke/4th Place Ribbon
Wynn, Randy/Bowling/Bowling Singles/4th Place Ribbon
Dixon, Kari Lorraine/Bowling/Bowling Doubles/Bronze Medal
Snook, Kimberly Marie/Bowling/Bowling Doubles/Bronze Medal
Eroh, Jaxson Conner/Swimming/4X25y Freestyle Relay/Gold Medal
Hampton, Amber Redne/Swimming/4X25y Freestyle Relay/Gold Medal
Mullins, Chase Alexander/Swimming/4X25y Freestyle Relay/Gold Medal
Williams, Hunter Evan/Swimming/4X25y Freestyle Relay/Gold Medal
Bowie, Jeffrey Tyler/Basketball/Basketball 3-on-3 Team/Gold Medal
Humes, Jonathan R/Basketball/Basketball 3-on-3 Team/Gold Medal
McAlister, Zion/Basketball/Basketball 3-on-3 Team/Gold Medal
Olson, Alanna Marie/Basketball/Basketball 3-on-3 Team/Gold Medal
Smith, Keith Eugene/Basketball/Basketball 3-on-3 Team/Gold Medal
Stroud, Chase Randall/Basketball/Basketball 3-on-3 Team/Gold Medal
Gandy, William Christopher/Bowling/Bowling Doubles/4th Place Ribbon
Troutman, Brett Lee/Bowling/Bowling Doubles/4th Place Ribbon
Hansen, Delaney Anne/Bowling/Bowling Doubles/Gold Medal
Williams, Bryant Reece/Bowling/Bowling Doubles/Gold Medal