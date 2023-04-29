MOORESVILLE—Lauren Vanderpool made two sensational defensive grabs for outs at shortstop during Wednesday night’s regular-season finale. In her only at-bat of the Blue Devils’ 5-1 win over Lake Norman she singled up the middle on a well-struck ball.

Just another successful day at the ballpark—albeit in a reserve role—for the Mooresville junior.

But very little has been business as usual for the multi-sport standout over the last three months.

The fact she’s back on the field after losing mobility?

“It’s a miracle,” she said.

The nightmare began on Jan. 6. Vanderpool and the Mooresville indoor track athletes were competing at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem. After completing the girls’ 4x800-meter relay, she called her father, Jon, over and explained that her legs didn’t feel right. Vanderpool ran in the 4x200 relay before turning her attention to the 500 meters, one of three events she holds the record time in at Mooresville.

She collapsed not long after crossing the finish line in the 500.

“I couldn’t move my right leg,” Vanderpool said.

She lost the use of that leg from the hip down. A trip to the emergency room led to a battery of tests, CT scan, stroke exam and MRIs. They admitted her and she was in the hospital for three days.

Doctors said she had an issue where the brain stops communicating with the body.

On Jan. 13 she returned to the ER and remained there until late afternoon the following day. Now Vanderpool had lost the ability to move both arms. That essentially left her only able to control movement in her left leg.

She regained use of her left arm two days later but she still could not use her right arm from the shoulder down or her right leg from the hip down.

Her medical condition continued to be perplexing.

“They ruled out (multiple sclerosis) and a lot of disorders,” Jon said.

More trips to the hospital and urgent care followed due to recurring issues.

On Feb. 25, things went from bad to worse. Vanderpool came home from watching her friends compete in a track meet when she lost ability to control her neck muscles. Her head flopped whichever way momentum took it.

“I could not pick her up without someone supporting her head,” Jon recalled. “That was probably the scariest thing.”

Back to the ER and another long night without any real answers.

On Feb. 27 the Vanderpools made the trek to Ohio for an appointment at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Lauren had regained about half of the muscle strength in her neck.

A detailed exam in Cincinnati still didn’t reveal a concrete diagnosis.

“(The doctor) did say he thinks it is Functional Neurological Disorder,” a problem with how the brain receives and sends information to the rest of the body, Jon said. “They don’t know what caused it.”

The neurologist recommended hypnosis therapy as a form of treatment.

“I was skeptical about that,” Jon said. “I think I said no at first. But then I thought, ‘What do we have to lose?’ ”

So Vanderpool, who remained out of school and home-bound, attended the first hypnosis therapy session on March 21. Afterward she could move her fingers on her right hand and later her wrist.

Vanderpool did two sessions the following week and was able to move her toes and then feet.

More progress followed the two sessions during the week of April 3. On April 6, Vanderpool walked with the help of walker. It was the first time since the middle of January she was not confined to a wheelchair.

“It was shocking,” Vanderpool said. “A hypnosis cure after all those visits with medical professionals.”

On April 10, she walked without any help or using a walker.

“They could not believe she walked in” when she went to physical therapy that day, Jon said.

“The (occupational therapist) said he did not need to see her anymore (because) they had nothing else they could help her with since she (had) made so much progress.”

Vanderpool, who’s been going to physical therapy four times a week since the end of January, lost 12% of her body weight, much of it muscle mass.

She returned to school this past Monday and played sparingly in the softball team’s 5-4 victory over Cox Mill that night. She recorded a hit in her only at-bat.

“It felt great,” she said. “It’s a relief to get back into it.”

While the doctor cleared her to play softball, the go-ahead has not been given for a return to track.

She’s happy to be reunited with her Blue Devil teammates as they prepare for the Greater Metro Conference softball tournament and then 4A state playoffs.

“This humbles you,” Vanderpool said, referring to all she’s been through. “It makes you take a step back and appreciate everything.”

A straight-A student with a 4.27 GPA, Vanderpool was an All-State softball selection as a freshman and sophomore. Before arriving to Mooresville High, she helped Rowan County win the Little League Softball World Series in 2019.

Last season, Vanderpool hit safely in 25 of 26 games and paced the Blue Devils in batting average, hits, runs scored and stolen bases. She’s also led the Mooresville infield in fielding percentage.

Her absence for basically the entire season this spring hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“It’s tough,” Mooresville assistant coach Brandon Piper said. “There is not another Lauren Vanderpool on the bench. She’s the complete player.”

Jon Vanderpool is happy his daughter is walking and functioning like a normal teenager again.

“We are lucky,” he said. “The problem I have is we do not know what caused it and from what most of the doctors are saying we may never know. So if we don’t know what caused it we don’t know if it will happen again and if we can prevent it.”

The ordeal certainly disrupted life and interrupted Lauren’s college recruiting.

Undeterred, Vanderpool maintains a positive outlook as she gets back into the swing of things.

“I try to keep three things in mind,” she said. “Take it slow, be humble, and keep my confidence up.”