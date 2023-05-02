The New York Jets have signed Middle Tennessee State University’s Izaiah Gathings (Statesville H.S.) as an undrafted free agent, according to a Twitter post by MTSU coach Rick Stockstill.

A 6-foot-4, 222-pound wide receiver, Gathings had 861 career yards receiving in two seasons at MTSU after coming over from Gardner-Webb, where he amassed more than 1,000 yards and 11 TDs during his sophomore season.

“Fired up for Izaiah Gathings as he is a New York Jet! Proud and Happy for u my man! Let’s Go!” Stockstill tweeted.

This past season Gathings played in 12 games with 11 starts, and he had four or more catches in a game seven times. He made 60 receptions, including two for touchdowns, with 559 yards receiving.

His season-high 11 catches against Colorado State equaled the eighth most in MTSU history. He had a season-best 97 receiving yards against University of Texas at San Antonio.

As an MTSU junior he had 24 receptions for 302 yards. A 17-yard grab in the second quarter of the UConn game made ESPN’S No. 3 play of the day.

In a four-game COVID-shortened season in 2020, Gathings led Gardner-Webb with 26 receptions for 267 yards and two touchdowns.

As a sophomore in 2019, Gathings played in all 12 games and led Gardner-Webb with 71 receptions for 1,046 yards and 11 touchdowns. He averaged 14.7 yards per catch.

Gathings caught 48 passes for 642 yards and eight touchdowns as a high school senior at Statesville and helped the Greyhounds to a 9-3 record.