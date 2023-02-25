MOORESVILLE — In a few of their losses this season, a few things have plagued the Wildcats, namely slow starts and having uncharacteristically poor shooting nights. Through the course of the season, there were games that they overcame those things to still win.

In the playoffs, overcoming your own shortcomings is even harder.

East Forsyth (22-6) capitalized on the opportunity and made Lake Norman (19-8) pay, taking an early lead and never looking back, upsetting the Wildcats 59-52 in the second round of the 4A West playoffs on Thursday night.

“Just a terrible way for this to end,” Lake Norman head coach Grant Hodges said. “We didn’t execute well enough in the beginning and spent the rest of the game trying to catch up.”

Unlike some of their other slow starts this season, Thursday’s version was more about falling behind early than it was about a prolonged stretch of not scoring. In just the first 1:23 of the game, East Forsyth raced out to an 8-0 lead.

While the ‘Cats were able to cut into that lead significantly by the end of the first, trailing by just two points, 18-16, heading into the second, the theme of needing to come back remained present for the rest of the game.

The Eagles held a lead in the game for all but 42 seconds; 28 seconds to start the game and 14 seconds after Lake Norman tied the game at 18 early in the second quarter. They even responded to the Wildcats tying the game by orchestrating a 16-4 run to close the quarter.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well, but their defense slowed us down a lot,” Hodges said. “It made us force some shots up too early, especially in the first half.”

Lake Norman managed just six points in the second quarter and none for the final 5:23.

After halftime, the Wildcats came out with a fire on the defensive end that allowed them to slowly get back into the game. They allowed the Eagles to score just four points in the third quarter while cutting their deficit down to just six points, 38-32, heading into the fourth.

However, not all of that low offensive output from East Forsyth was due to the Wildcats’ defense. Rather, it appeared to be by design. Each time the Eagles got the ball in the second half, and particularly the third quarter, they practiced an extremely methodical approach that appeared to lend itself more to eating large chunks of the clock rather than attempting to score.

In the entire third quarter, there were a total of seven baskets scored, five for Lake Norman and two for East Forsyth, as all offense ground to a halt.

“They were really coached well in dealing with our trap, so it didn’t bother them like it has other teams,” Hodges said. “They had the lead…I don’t blame them at all.”

The Wildcats were able to get as close as three points in the fourth, cutting the East Forsyth lead to 47-44 with 2:05 to play, but due to the Eagles’ ability to bleed time off the clock, Lake Norman began intentionally fouling soon after.

With East Forsyth converting on its free throw attempts, there was little time left for the Wildcats to complete the comeback.

Leading the attempted comeback were the duo of Tre McKinnon and Nick Arnold, both finishing the game with 14 points. Trent Steinhour joined them in double figures, tallying 11 points and numerous blocked shots to help keep the Eagles from scoring.

That trio, along with many other key contributors that are set to return in the 2023-24 season, are a key reason that the Greater Metro Conference regular season champions won’t just be a one-hit wonder. They look to not only repeat next season, but continue to build and go deeper in the playoffs next year.

“This experience will definitely help those guys,” Hodges said. “I saw a bit of a spark in those guys just now that makes me think next season will be even better.”