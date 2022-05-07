Lake Norman rallies from a 7-run deficit, claims tournament title

MOORESVILLE — The Wildcats mobbed pitcher Hunter Sherrill just in front of the pitchers mound, throwing their gloves in the air and celebrating a conference tournament championship. As the top seed in the tournament, you could assume that this was the destined outcome for Lake Norman, but just 60 minutes prior to that celebration in the middle of the infield, their chances were all but dead and buried.

Cox Mill exploded out to an 8-1 lead in their first three innings. The Chargers were threatening to mercy rule the regular season champion in their own ballpark.

“The guys were confident,” Lake Norman head coach Ty Wigginton said. “I heard a guy in the dugout say before we went to bat in the third inning that if we scored (in the third) we were going to win the game.”

That player was right.

Lake Norman (15-10) scored three runs in the bottom of the third and kept chipping away at the lead until breaking through in the bottom of the sixth to take a 10-9 lead over Cox Mill (14-9). Sherrill slammed the door on the Chargers in the top of the seventh to make that score stick.

“That was a great team effort. The guys didn’t quit,” Wigginton said. “We played with grit and hunger tonight and that’s something we need rolling into playoff time.”

Cox Mill was able to jump out to the big lead over Lake Norman due in large part to the Wildcats’ own mistakes. With two outs in the bottom of the first, the Chargers had runners on first and second when Colin Pritt sent a routine popup into shallow right center.

A miscommunication amongst the Wildcat defenders caused the ball to drop in between them and, rather than the inning ending, a run scored and the Chargers had new life. The next batter sent a hard grounder off the leg of shortstop Chase Wigginton, scoring another run.

The errors continued for the Wildcats when, during the next at-bat, Sherrill, then playing second base, committed a throwing error allowing another Charger to cross home plate for a 3-0 lead. Braylon Whitaker and Jack Brandle singled home two more runs in the frame to give Cox Mill a 5-0 lead before the Wildcats even got to bat.

“We can’t have innings like that in the state playoffs,” Wigginton said.

Lake Norman scratched out a run in the bottom of the first when Jared Smith singled home Wigginton, who overcame taking a ball off his shin to leg out a triple for the Wildcats’ first hit of the game.

Cox Mill continued to pile on the runs, scoring three more runs in the second and third innings to take an 8-1 lead.

The comeback started with three consecutive base hits in the bottom of the third for Lake Norman. Wigginton, Smith, and Sherrill loaded the bases, but it was Bryton Lawsom, James Botta, and Grayson Peel that drove them home.

It was Carson Cherry that made the Wildcats believe, though. With two outs in the bottom of the fifth and the Wildcats trailing 9-4, the sophomore crushed a pitch over the left field wall for a three-run homer to draw the ‘Cats within two, 9-7.

“That home run definitely fueled the guys,” Coach Wigginton said.

The bottom of the sixth started much the same way that the third inning did, with the first three Wildcats reaching base. Smith and Sherrill led off the inning with a base hit and a walk, respectively, before Lawson drove them both home with a triple to tie the game at nine.

Botta finished off the comeback a few pitches later when he launched a sacrifice fly to deep center to score Lawson from third and give the Wildcats a 10-9 lead.

Sherrill, who scored two of the runs in the comeback, pitched the final four innings of the game, only allowing two hits and one run while striking out four Chargers, including getting the final out with a called strike three.

The Wildcats now await their seeding for the 4A state playoffs.