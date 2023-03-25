TROUTMAN—It’s starting to click for Lake Norman’s softball team.

The Wildcats followed up their romp over Cox Mill earlier in the week with another explosive outing Friday night, beating South Iredell 13-3 in five innings.

“That’s two great games in a row,” Lake Norman coach Steve Rankin said. “We had 19 hits Tuesday.”

Senior Kendall Robinson led the way at the dish against the Vikings, and sophomore Charlee Kelly handled business in the pitcher’s circle.

Buoyed by five runs in the first inning, the Wildcats (5-3, 4-1 Greater Metro Conference) picked up their fifth win in six games since starting the season 0-2 against talented teams from Hough and West Wilkes.

“We’re riding confidence right now,” Rankin said. “Defense is good. The hitting this week is above average. The base running is good—we’re taking advantage of what we’re given.”

Robinson delivered an RBI double in the first inning to make it 3-0. Sophomore Kali Panaccione followed with a two-run single into left-center field.

Three errors helped Lake Norman tack on two more runs in the second inning, extending the lead to 7-0.

Robinson, Jamie Bond and Sophia Barone each doubled in the Wildcats’ five-run third inning. Robinson and Barone drove in runs. Kyera Combs also had an RBI single.

Robinson finished 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and six RBIs. South Iredell (6-4, 2-3) committed an error on her hard-hit grounder in the second, resulting in two runs.

“She was 4-for-4 Tuesday versus Cox Mill,” Rankin noted.

“I like her right where she is,” he added when asked about potentially moving Robinson, sixth in the batting order, up higher in the lineup.

Senior Kendall Boyea singled in South Iredell’s first run in the fourth inning, trimming the deficit to 12-1. The Vikings, trailing 13-1, added two more in the bottom of the fifth, but it wasn’t enough to continue the game.

Kelly scattered five hits and struck out nine.

“Vivian (Billiard) has had most of the starts,” Rankin said in reference to his pitching staff. “Charlee pitched against the two hardest teams, West Wilkes and Hickory Ridge. We wanted her to get that ‘W’ tonight.”

Avery Evans and Combs each supplied two hits. Zoe Watson drove in two runs.

Freshman Carsyn Benfield stood out for the Vikings, finishing a home run shy of the cycle. She doubled in the first inning, tripled in the fourth inning and singled in the fifth. Boyea went 2-for-2.

UP NEXT

Lake Norman hosts rival Mooresville on Tuesday.

South Iredell visits Cox Mill the same night.