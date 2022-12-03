Lake Norman takes 2 from North Iredell

OLIN—Cole Callaway scored a team-high 20 points Tuesday night as Lake Norman bid farewell to a three-game losing skid with its 69-50 win over North Iredell.

“We needed that,” said Wildcats coach Grant Hodges, whose team lost to United Faith Christian Academy (90-65), Rocky River (96-94, OT) and Central Cabarrus (104-72) after opening the season Nov. 18 with a 61-47 win over Pine Lake Prep.

Tre McKinnon and Nick Arnold added 16 and 11 points, respectively, to help Lake Norman (2-3) get back on track. McKinnon also had eight rebounds. Arnold dished out five assists and made five steals.

“We’ve played one of the hardest schedules in the state so far,” Hodges said. “… We’ve been through some tests. We’ve kept chipping away at practice. Everyone’s energy has been great, and it’s hard when you have a 1-3 record to still be enthusiastic.”

McKinnon drained a 3-pointer and drew a foul on North Iredell following a kick-out pass from Taurean McKinnon. He converted the subsequent free throw, and that four-point play highlighted a 12-0 run to begin the second quarter. The Wildcats went from trailing 17-12 at the end of the first quarter to leading 24-17 midway through the second.

Lake Norman outscored the North Iredell 24-6 in the second to build a 36-23 halftime lead.

The Raiders managed only two made field goals in both the second and third quarters. They trailed by 16 entering the fourth.

“The day before a game we usually take it easy,” Hodges said. “But (Monday) was really intense. It was pretty much focusing on all defense. … If we can guard like this we’ll be OK, because we’re going to score.”

A 7-0 Lake Norman spurt to begin the last period extended the advantage to 51-28 and put to rest any thought North Iredell might have entertained about a comeback.

Beckham Tharpe poured in 13 of his team-high 20 points for North Iredell (2-1) in the last quarter. He also had eight rebounds. Greyson Kerr contributed 13 points, and Cole Saunders added seven.

It was the Raiders’ first loss in a season that remains very young.

“We’re still learning, still growing,” North Iredell coach Jeff LeVan said. “The inconsistency is still there.”

WILDCATS CONTINUE TORRID START TO SEASON

There was no letup in Lake Norman during Tuesday’s nonconference girls tilt with North Iredell.

Led by a stifling defense and a game-high 21 points from Samantha Shehan, the Wildcats (4-0) secured their fourth straight blowout win, 78-34.

Lake Norman’s average margin of victory during its scintillating start is 56 points. The 34 North Iredell managed were the most the Wildcats have allowed.

When Adason Buoniconti buried a 3-pointer late in the third quarter, Lake Norman led by 42 (72-30). The clock ran continuously for the remainder of the game and both teams emptied their bench in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders (1-2) kept it close early. The game was tied at 10 midway through the first quarter. But the Wildcats closed the period with a 17-5 surge.

The 12-point lead swelled to 20 in the second quarter when Kirsten Lewis-Williams made a no-look pass to Shehan on the wing. The sophomore canned her 3-point shot, making it 40-20.

Shehan’s personal 9-0 run to close the half sent the Wildcats into the locker room leading 49-22.

Shehan made three 3-pointers. As a team, Lake Norman knocked down 11 from beyond the arc. Freshman Kelsey Rhyne had the hot hand early. She hit four 3s in the first quarter and finished with 15 points on five made 3s.

Lewis-Williams supplied 15 points, seven assists, seven rebounds and four steals. Addison Sirianni and Alexis Shehan added eight points apiece. Sirianni also contributed six rebounds and six assists.

Jewel Allen led six North Iredell scorers with 16 points.

BOX SCORES

(boys)

Lake Norman 69, North Iredell 50

Lake Norman;12;24;8;25—69

North Iredell;17;6;5;22—50

LAKE NORMAN (69): Cole Callaway 20, Tre McKinnon 16, Nick Arnold 11, Williams 7, Yates 5, Dryden 4, Ta. McKinnon 4, Googins 2.

NORTH IREDELL (50): Beckham Tharpe 20, Greyson Kerr 13, Saunders 7, Kidd 5, Soots 3, Pierce 2.

(girls)

Lake Norman 78, North Iredell 34

Lake Norman;27;22;24;5—78

North Iredell;15;7;10;2—34

LAKE NORMAN (78): Samantha Shehan 21, Kirsten Lewis-Williams 15, Kelsey Rhyne 15, A. Shehan 8, Sirianni 8, Buoniconti 5, Ellis 3, North 3.

NORTH IREDELL (34): Jewel Allen 16, Ward 7, Wittenmyer 5, Patterson 2, Collins 2, Bradford 2.