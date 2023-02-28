Editor's Note Tuesday night’s 4A state quarterfinal game between Lake Norman and North Meck was not completed in time for this edition.

MOORESVILLE — One win closer to 30. One victory closer to the ultimate prize.

Kirsten Lewis-Williams pumped in a game-high 26 points to complement her seven rebounds, five assists and four steals as Lake Norman, the top seed in the West, upended No. 8 seed Independence 69-48 in the third round of the 4A state playoffs Saturday night.

Sisters Alexis and Samantha Shehan added 16 points apiece as the Wildcats (29-0) advanced to the regional semifinals for the second time in as many seasons and third time in program history.

“We just had to concentrate,” Lake Norman sophomore guard Addison Sirianni said. “Every possession mattered. Everyone contributed their part, and it showed in the win.”

Lake Norman hosted No. 4 seed North Mecklenburg (27-2) in the fourth round Tuesday night.

The Wildcats led Independence 34-16 midway through the second quarter after Lewis-Williams’ stickback.

Quick shots that were missed from the perimeter opened the door for the Patriots (25-4) to cut into the deficit. They did. Thanks to a 9-2 spurt to close the second they trailed only 36-25 at halftime.

“Our shot selection was a little iffy at that point,” Wildcats coach McKenzie Graham said. “These girls are smart enough not to shoot in those situations, situations where we also don’t have someone in there to rebound. But they already knew that after it happened. I didn’t have to tell them. They’re very coachable.”

Lewis-Williams’ old-fashioned three-point play after scoring and drawing a foul on the fast break pushed the lead to 45-29 with 3 minutes, 42 seconds left in the third quarter.

Alexis Shehan followed with a scooping score in transition to raise the lead to 47-29.

Lake Norman carried a 19-point advantage (52-33)—the largest to that point—into the fourth quarter thanks to Kelsey Rhyne’s steal and layup in the closing seconds of the third.

It was 60-37 Lake Norman when Lewis-Williams picked up her fourth foul. She went to the bench with 5:33 remaining and did not score another point.

The senior did, however, return with 2:16 left. Not only did the Wildcats prevent Independence from putting a dent in the deficit while she was sidelined, they added to the lead. And that was with Rhyne fouling out with 3:51 to go. She finished with nine points.

The Shehans hit the boards with six big rebounds, and reserve Adason Buoniconti gave Lake Norman a boost at both ends.

“We’ve been talking about others stepping up when the opportunity is there,” Graham said. “I was glad to see (Buoniconti) get some time to shine.

“We lose something rebounding with Kirsten and Kelsey out,” she added. “Those kids played with aggression. They gave extra effort.”

GETTING DEFENSIVE

Sirianni was the only Lake Norman starter not to score. She found a way to be just as important on the other end of the floor—once again.

Sirianni spent a lot of time guarding Independence leading scorer Kamryn Kitchen (14.4 ppg). Kitchen made just three shots and finished with seven points.

It is routine for Sirianni to draw the assignment of defending the opposing team’s top offensive threat.

“She’s consistently holding D-1 players to single digits,” Graham said. “She embraces the role. She loves the role. We’re lucky to have her.”

BOX SCORE

Independence;14;11;8;15—48

Lake Norman;25;11;16;17—69

INDEPENDENCE (48): Jessica Worthey 18, Kitchen 7, C. Moss 7, Cabaniss-Ali 6, H. Moss 4, Clark 4, Love 2.

LAKE NORMAN (69): Kirsten Lewis-Williams 26, Alexis Shehan 16, Samantha Shehan 16, Rhyne 9, Buoniconti 2.