Lake Norman's McCord picked for All-Star game

Lake Norman’s Tate McCord has been selected to play in the 2022 N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Women’s Soccer game.

McCord, a senior midfielder, will continue her career at Guilford College.

The All-Star game is July 12 in Greensboro.

For the first time in over two years, the Iredell County Sports Hall of Fame was able to induct new members onto their ever-growing list recog…

