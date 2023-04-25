Langtree Charter Academy’s softball team will be raising money for cancer research through its “Batting For Hope” game Wednesday at the field behind Coddle Creek Elementary School.

Game time against Huntersville’s Christ the King is 4 p.m.

Each LCA player has chosen a close friend or family member to play the game for.

Kaitlyn Dorroh, the second baseman, is playing for her father, Robert, who this time last year was finishing up eight months of chemotherapy for Stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Others are playing for mothers/grandparents who had breast cancer.

Two of the girls are playing for their friend who died of cancer.

The proceeds from the game and donations the girls have been collecting will be donated to the American Cancer Society.