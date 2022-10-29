Last-second FG sends Mooresville past Lake Norman, clinches GMC title outright

MOORESVILLE—Add another thrilling chapter to a fascinating crosstown rivalry.

Mooresville junior kicker Jacob Monsour split the uprights as time expired Friday night, and his 19-yard field goal propelled the Blue Devils to a 22-20 win that clinched the Greater Metro Conference championship outright.

It was special teams that led to Lake Norman seizing its first lead of the game with 3 minutes, 19 seconds remaining. The Wildcats forced Mooresville to punt from its 43. They blocked it and recovered the ball at the Mooresville 15. It set up Michael Buck’s second made field goal, this one from 30 yards. It lifted the Wildcats to a 20-19 lead.

The Blue Devils (9-1, 6-0) refused to allow Lake Norman (7-3, 3-3) to spoil senior night. They put together a game-winning drive that produced a roller-coaster of emotions for the teams and their raucous fans who filled Coach Joe Popp Stadium on the final night of the regular season.

Jamere Cherry completed a 20-yard pass to running back Jawarn Howell then tossed a 28-yard strike to Aiden Huskins, advancing the ball to the Lake Norman 30.

With 1:29 left, Cherry scrambled to the 20. His 14-yard gain was negated by a helmet-to-helmet flag on the Blue Devils. It was 4th down and 16 from the 36 with 55.7 seconds to go. Game on the line. Out of field goal range, they went for it.

Cherry chucked a pass to the end zone. Lake Norman’s Boston Rerher batted it away from the intended target. The Wildcat faithful roared with approval. But their joy was short-lived. There was a yellow flag back around the line of scrimmage. Officials called roughing the passer.

The 15-yard penalty gave the Blue Devils new life, and they capitalized.

Howell scampered to the 4-yard line on the ensuing play. With the clock ticking, the Blue Devils ran the ball three more times but couldn’t get it in the end zone. They called timeout with 4.8 seconds left and the ball at the 2. Monsour trotted out and calmly kicked the game-winning field goal.

“We’ve got a real resilient group of guys,” said Mooresville coach Joe Nixon when asked about mounting the winning drive after giving up the lead with about 3 minutes to go.

The Blue Devils went unbeaten in conference to claim the title outright.

“That was a goal of ours,” Nixon said. “To be conference champs. To be county champs. I’m really proud of the kids and our coaches.”

LEADING UP TO THE GRAND FINALE

Howell’s 6-yard touchdown run gave Mooresville a 7-0 lead with 11:02 left in the second quarter.

The Wildcats responded with an 80-yard drive that ate up 7:27. A.J Baker’s 3-yard TD run helped even the score at 7 at the 3:35 mark.

Mooresville needed only two plays to answer. Howell rumbled for a 57-yard gain on the ensuing Blue possession. Then Cherry hooked up with Randy Fulmore for a 27-yard TD pass. Just like that they were back in front, 13-7, with 3:08 remaining in the half.

Then Marley Samuel intercepted Jackson Garlick for the second time in the half and returned the ball 39 yards to the Wildcat 25. Terrell Simonton hauled in a spectacular 15-yard TD pass from Cherry shortly after, and Mooresville led 19-7 at the intermission.

Cherry couldn’t handle the snap on the first play of the second half. The Wildcats recovered, leading to a 35-yard Buck field goal.

The Wildcats drew within 19-17 with 7:40 left in the fourth quarter. They ran a reverse at midfield. On the redirection the ball was pitched back to Garlick. He found Cam Neal wide open down field for a 47-yard TD.

BY THE NUMBERS

Howell finished the game with 180 yards on 25 carries. Kyjuan Westmoreland usually gets plenty of touches as well, but the senior running back only netted nine yards on four carries. He left the game injured and didn’t return.

Cherry completed six passes for 103 yards. Garlick completed four passes for 98 yards.

Baker had 28 yards on five carries. Teammate Trae Sechrest added 33 yards on eight carries.

A MUST-SEE GAME

Mooresville residents turned out in force for the showdown between the town’s two 4A high schools.

For perspective, the 50-50 raffle ticket winner pocketed $1,126.

UP NEXT

Both teams turn their attention to the upcoming 4A state playoffs, which begin Nov. 4.

SCORING SUMMARY

Lake Norman;0;7;3;10—20

Mooresville;0;19;0;3—22

Second quarter

M—Jawarn Howell 6 run (Jacob Monsour kick), 11:02.

LN—A.J. Baker 3 run (Michael Buck kick), 3:35.

M—Randy Fulmore 27 pass from Jamere Cherry (kick failed), 3:08.

M—Terrell Simonton 15 pass from Cherry (run failed), :17.2.

Third quarter

LN—Buck 35 FG, 8:25.

Fourth quarter

LN—Cam Neal 47 pass from Jackson Garlick (Buck kick), 7:40.

LN—Buck 30 FG, 3:19.

M—Monsour 19 FG, :00.