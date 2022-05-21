Matheny rejoins Davidson coaching staff

Davidson graduate, longtime Wildcats assistant coach and former Elon University head coach Matt Matheny, a native of Statesville, is returning to his alma mater.

He’s rejoining Bob McKillop’s coaching staff, on which he served from 1993-2009.

“Matt played a significant role in our history as a player, as a team captain, and as an assistant coach,” McKillop said. “In each capacity, our program became better and stronger because of the impact of his presence. He now adds the experience of being the head coach at Elon University where he left as the winningest coach in their Division I history. We are incredibly lucky to have him back home with us.”

During his tenure at Elon (2009-19), Matheny guided the Phoenix to 151 wins, a SoCon North Division Regular Season Crown, and the first-ever postseason berth and 20-win season as a Division I program. In 2013, he was named the Southern Conference Coach of the Year and a Hugh Durham Award finalist after leading Elon to a 21-14 mark.

Under Matheny’s guidance, the Phoenix garnered two Scholar-Athletes of the Year, a Freshman of the Year, almost 20 all-conference recognitions, 24 all-academic selections and four CoSIDA Academic All-Americans.

Prior to taking over at Elon, the former Wildcat football and basketball team captain was an assistant coach on McKillop’s Davidson staff for 16 years. Matheny served as an assistant coach for 10 seasons and six more as the associate head coach.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be coming back home,” Matheny said. “The Davidson family is a lifetime relationship that Jennifer, Brock, Ava and I have enjoyed being a part of for many years. And to be back with the program on a day-to-day basis is a dream come true.”

During his prior stint on the Wildcat bench, he helped Davidson collect 310 victories, 10 Southern Conference Division titles, five SoCon tournament championships, five NCAA tournament appearances and four postseason NIT trips. Davidson produced 10 campaigns of 20 or more victories, three undefeated Southern Conference regular seasons, 26 All-SoCon players and six SoCon All-Freshman selections.

In addition, Matheny was instrumental in recruiting the best player in Davidson men’s basketball history, three-time NBA Champion and two-time league MVP Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. He recruited and coached Curry during his time on staff, which led to Davidson’s memorable run to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight in 2007-08.

Matheny, who was born in Shelby, and grew up in Statesville, was a three-sport standout at North Iredell High School.

During his college days, he lettered four years as a quarterback and wide receiver for Davidson’s football team and two years as a point guard for the men’s basketball squad before graduating in 1992 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history.

Matheny and the former Jennifer Collins were married in June 2001. They have two children, Brock and Ava.