MHS selling tickets for Hall of Fame ceremony

Mooresville High School will host a Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the 2020 class at 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25.
Tickets ($40 each) can be purchased in the school’s main office. Space is limited. Each ticket includes dinner and admission for two. Checks should be made payable to MHS Athletic Boosters.
This Hall of Fame class includes: Caylin Sandke Bauld (’06), Clyde “Robert” Brawley (’62), Patrick Campbell (’08), Randy Marion—friend of the program— Jessica Swearengin Sheley (’01) and Chris Winford (’02).