MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Lakeshore captures its third straight championship

Lakeshore Middle outlasted previously-unbeaten West Iredell Middle (6-1) to win the Iredell-Statesville Schools Middle School Super Tuesday championship at West Iredell High School, 32-30.

“First and foremost I just want to give God all the glory for this win,” Lakers coach Billy Tessenair said. “Without him we're not playing in the game.”

It was the Lakers’ third straight I-SS Super Tuesday championship. They’ve played in each of the last four title games.

“To win three in a row is so special,” Tessenair said. “What's even more special was watching this team grow and become that family that we preach at Lakeshore. Every team is different but just like the last two Super Tuesday championship teams they have forever left their mark on our program.”

Lakeshore needed a strong finish to the regular season and some help just to have another opportunity to claim the I-SS title.

The Lakers began the season 1-2.

“A lot of people wrote us off,” Tessenair said. “However, this team continued to fight and grind. We knew in order to play for the Super Tuesday title and have a chance of winning three in a row we had to win out and have help. We ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak causing a three-way tie for second. We won the draw and the right to play and defend our title against an undefeated West Middle team who beat us 28-20 in the regular season. To win (the rematch) 32-30 in an offensive shootout is special.”

Mason Hefner rushed for two touchdowns. Jamarion Morrison had a touchdown on the ground, and quarterback Gavin Bronikowski hit tight end Caleb Moretz on a deep pass for a touchdown as well.

“Our running backs ran hard all night and our offensive line did a great job all night,” Tessenair said.

“Our defense did the best they could all night to try and slow the Mustangs down, but they're a well-coached team and get after it,” he continued. “My hats off to West Middle. They had a tremendous season going undefeated in the regular season.”

The Lakers won their last five games to cap a 6-2 campaign with another championship.

“I'm so happy for our community, fans, school, and all those who support us,” Tessenair said. “I'm so glad to be a Laker and so blessed to lead this team.”