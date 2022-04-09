Moore, Lake Norman shut out Wolverines

MOORESVILLE — When Lake Norman and West Cabarrus first met in softball in March, the Wildcats’ offense put on a show, hanging 20 runs on the Wolverines in just five innings of play on the way to victory.

When the two teams met again on Friday night, Lake Norman didn’t get anywhere near the same explosion from its offense, only managing a single run after not registering as much as a hit until the fifth inning.

It was pitcher Linda Moore that shined on Friday.

Moore dominated in the circle, tossing seven shutout innings for the Wildcats (12-1, 7-1), guiding them to a 1-0 win over West Cabarrus (7-7, 6-3) to keep Lake Norman in the driver’s seat for a Greater Metro Conference regular season championship.

“(Linda) is a fighter. She’s a competitor,” Lake Norman head coach Tommy Strahan said.

The Wolverines provided plenty of tests for Moore over the course of the game. Five times, they were able to get runners in scoring position. All five times, Moore and the rest of the Wildcats’ defense were able to keep West Cabarrus off the board.

Moore needed just 89 pitches to toss her third complete game shutout of the season, striking out eight Wolverines while giving up just four hits and walking one.

“We played some great defense tonight,” Strahan said. “Those girls (on West Cabarrus) hit the ball really hard. We made some mistakes tonight, but we didn’t make any that cost us.”

Perhaps more impressively, Moore battled through a tough West Cabarrus lineup with a pair of injuries.

“She’s had a pulled groin and a hip flexor problem all season,” Strahan said of his senior pitcher. “Those injuries may have cost her some movement, but she still goes out there and battles.”

With the shutout, the batting average of hitters going against Moore dropped to just 0.160 (38-of-237). Her earned run average also dropped down to 1.13.

At the plate, while the Wildcats struggled to find holes in the West Cabarrus defense for much of the game, their bats were able to do just enough in the bottom of the sixth to get a run home.

After leadoff hitter Samantha Ladowski reached base on an error, Ameilia Rider drew her second walk of the game to put Ladowski in scoring position. Two batters later, Kaylee Harris sent a hard-hit ground ball past the West Cabarrus shortstop for a base hit and an RBI as Ladowski scored from second base.

“Kaylee has a great eye for the ball at the plate,” Strahan said. “She knows what to do and doesn’t crack under pressure. She’s been able to come through for us a couple times this season.”

Harris was the only Wildcat batter that registered multiple hits in the game, going 2-for-3 with two singles and the game-winning RBI. The freshman now boasts a 0.500 batting average on the year.

With just three weeks and nine games left in the season, the Wildcats sit alone at the top of the Greater Metro Conference, but with games against Hickory Ridge and Mooresville still on the schedule, the tests aren’t over for the Wildcats.

“It’s nice to control our own destiny,” Strahan said. “But we have to take it one game at a time.”

The first of those big tests comes on Tuesday when Hickory Ridge pays a visit to Lake Norman. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.