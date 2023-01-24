Mooresville beats Lake Norman, claims conference championship

MOORESVILLE—That’s a wrap.

Mooresville clinched the Greater Metro Conference championship outright with a 61-18 victory over Lake Norman in Monday’s regular-season finale which doubled as the Blue Devils’ Senior Night.

“Very proud of these kids,” Mooresville coach Ben Watson said. “They work real hard.”

The Blue Devils won 11 of 14 matches, with pinfall victories in eight of those.

Lake Norman kept it close early, though.

Calvin Nguyen gave Mooresville its first lead (3-0) with a 12-10 decision over Lake Norman’s Tiaj Thao in the opening match at 113 pounds.

Noah Murray’s third-period pin over Landon Neith at 120 propelled the Wildcats to their first lead, 6-3.

The Blue Devils jumped back ahead 7-6 thanks to Jaiden Noblezada’s 13-5 major decision over Adam Downum at 126. Eli Murray responded with a first-period pin over Cooper Davis at 132, and those six points allowed Lake Norman to seize a 12-7 advantage.

Austin Green recorded a second-period pin over Cody Roudebush at 138 to lift the Blue Devils back into the lead, 13-12.

The see-saw continued at 145 with Lake Norman’s Michael Deluca registering a first-period pin over Joe Hauck. That pushed the Wildcats back in front, 18-13. It was their last lead.

Austin Emmert’s second-period pin over Chase Bellemore at 152 put Mooresville back in front for good, 19-18. It was all Blue Devils from there.

Davis Freeze (160 pounds), Greg Merriman (170), Johnny Merriman (182) and Brady Rabb (195) followed with six points each for Mooresville. All recorded first-period pins.

Bentley English, filling in at 220 for Watson’s son Ray, who was sick, notched a third-period pin.

“That was exciting to see,” Watson said.

Zander Davis nabbed another six points for Mooresville with a forfeit win at 285, and Jace Barrier put the finishing touches on the match win with his second-period pin at 106 pounds.

“Now we’ve got to get focused on bigger matters,” Watson said.

The 4A dual-team state tournament begins Saturday. Mooresville will be the No. 1 seed from the Greater Metro Conference.