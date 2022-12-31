Mooresville defends its North Iredell Holiday Classic title

OLIN—There are few things in high school basketball that get a crowd louder than a vicious crossover. Running down the court on a fast break, Mooresville’s AJ Parsley got the entire gym worked into a frenzy.

With just a simple fake to the left and burst of acceleration back to the right, the smallest player on the floor earned the biggest cheer of the night as he left a Rocky River defender lying on the floor in his wake on his way to an easy layup.

The Blue Devils (9-4) used many transition opportunities just like that one to overpower Rocky River (6-6), 97-81, in a game played at a breakneck pace. With the victory, Mooresville claimed its second consecutive North Iredell Holiday Classic title.

“This game gives us a lot of confidence going into the rest of the season,” Mooresville head coach Armard Moore said. “Any day you can bring home a championship is a good day.”

From the opening tip, when Mooresville needed just one dribble, one pass, and four seconds to score the game’s first bucket, it was clear that the game was going to have a greatly accelerated pace with many scoring opportunities. For much of the game, at least one team was on pace to cross the 100-point threshold, a rarity in high school basketball.

“That’s just Mooresville basketball,” Moore said. “The guys went out there and they executed the gameplan.”

However, for the Blue Devils, the first few minutes of the game looked like it would be a struggle. After the quick layup, the Ravens press defense made it nearly impossible for the Blue Devils to find any offense and Rocky River quickly raced out to a 10-2 lead.

“We called a timeout and I told the guys to just calm down,” Moore said. “Once we settled in, we were fine.”

Following the timeout, the Blue Devils did settle in and start to find their way on the offensive end and began chipping away at the Ravens’ lead. By the middle of the second quarter, Mooresville had cut the lead down to five and took its first lead of the game with 1:46 to play in the second quarter.

Despite the early struggles, Mooresville had battled back to take a 51-48 lead heading into halftime.

Despite the offensive show put on by both teams in the first half, officials whistled 23 fouls, 11 on Rocky River and 12 on Mooresville, in the first 16 minutes of the game.

“We definitely had to switch up how we played,” Moore said. “We couldn’t be as aggressive because of all the fouls that were called. My staff made some great adjustments. That’s how we came out on top.”

The offensive onslaught continued into the second half as the Blue Devils, taking advantage of Rocky River’s best players getting into serious foul trouble in the third quarter, began to pull away.

By the end of the third, their three-point lead had ballooned to 11 points, 76-65. The Ravens never got any closer over the final eight minutes.

Parsley, who was named to the All-Tournament team following the game, finished the game with a game-high 23 points while coming two assists short of a double-double, finishing with eight. Travelle Bryson nearly equaled his teammate in scoring, finishing with 22 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

Evaan Ezhilan, who was also named to the All-Tournament team, added 14 points, five assists, and five rebounds.

North Iredell’s Beckham Tharpe was named the tournament MVP.

The Blue Devils will continue their regular season with conference play on January 4 when they host South Iredell.