Last weekend Mooresville Golf Club held its annual Member-Member Championship.
The overall gross champions were Keith Beaver and Jake Beaver with a score of 135. The overall net champions were David Coble and David Conrad with a score of 121.
Complete results:
First Flight
GROSS
First: Keith Beaver – Jake Beaver 68-67 = 135
Second: John Hurt – David Hurt 66-72 = 138
NET First: Brian Hill – Ronnie Simpson 64-63 = 127
Second: Dan Connor – Brad Beer 69-64 = 133
Second Flight GROSS
People are also reading…
First: Tim Hall – Shaun Peters 67-69 = 136
Second: Jim Harmon – Tony Santoro 68-70 = 138
NET
First: Alec Choleva – David Choleva 60-67 = 127
Second: Robert Wylie – Ed Bjorgen 65-66 = 131
Third Flight
GROSS
First: Gary Bell – Joe Palmisano 70-69 = 139
Second: Jerry Owen – Christine Owen 70-76 = 146
NET
First: Hugh Elkins – Mo Wilson 62-67 = 129
Second: Brett Shumaker – Jerry Smith 65-64 = 129
Fourth Flight
GROSS
First: Bart Landzert – Dent Hardin 75-73 = 148
Second: Dick Root – Tom Broderick 74-75 = 149
NET
First: David Coble – David Conrad 55-66 = 121
Second: Patrick Sheehan – Tim Merrill 63-66 = 129
On Course Winners
Saturday’s Round
No. 3 — Andrew King – Zach Hull
No. 7 — Brian Hill – Ronnie Simpson
No. 10 — Brad Kelchlin – Keith Kubera
No. 12 — Tom Masucci – Brian Masucci
No. 14 — Craig Culberson – Erskine Smith
Sunday’s Round
No. 3 — Greg Henry – Doug Jones
No. 7 — Tim Hall – Shaun Peters
No. 10 — Robert Wylie – Ed Bjorgen
No. 12 — Dan Connor – Brad Beer
No. 14 — Chris Johnson – Marti Ervin
Shootout Winner:
Saturday: Brad Kelchlin – Keith Kubera
Sunday: Chris Johnson – Marti Ervin