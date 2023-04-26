MOORESVILLE—Campbell Schaen pitched a complete game, allowing only three hits, and Mooresville downed visiting Lake Norman 5-1 in Wednesday night’s regular-season finale.

The Blue Devils (17-6, 10-2) finished second outright in the Greater Metro Conference. The Wildcats (11-10, 8-4) had a chance to tie for second with a win but instead finished third.

Mooresville batted around its lineup in the third inning, plating five runs on two hits, three walks and a couple of errors.

Averelle Harrell’s RBI single down the first base line scored the game’s first run. She scored on a passed ball to make it 2-0.

Cadence Lane, who walked, stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball, scored on errant throw to first base when Madelyn Colby put the ball in play.

Colby scored to make it 4-0 on Brooke Piper’s rip to left-center field, which resulted in a double.

Soon thereafter Piper scored from third base on a passed ball.

Piper and teammate Emily Dudley homered in the crosstown rivals’ first meeting, a 7-4 Mooresville victory.

Leading 5-0 Wednesday, the Blue Devils had no trouble polishing off the season series sweep.

The Wildcats got one of those runs back in the top of the fourth inning. Kyera Combs doubled down the third base line to lead off the frame. Kaylee Harris followed with a walk, bringing Kendall Robinson to the plate. Robinson’s RBI double down the third base line trimmed the deficit to 5-1.

Vivian Billiard, who relieved Charlee Kelly, pitched the final 3-2/3 innings for Lake Norman and held the Blue Devils in check, but the Wildcats didn’t have enough offense to rally.

Mooresville won despite having only four hits.

Schaen struck out three.

Robinson was 2-for-3. Colby and Lauren Vanderpool also had hits for Mooresville.

Both teams will be back in action next week in the Greater Metro Conference tournament.