Mooresville rolls in tune-up for rival Lake Norman

MOORESVILLE — It didn’t take long for Mooresville to assert its dominance Friday night. In fact, all it took was a handful of possessions. In the Blue Devils’ first seven trips down the floor, they couldn’t miss, racing out to an 18-0 lead over AL Brown in the blink of an eye, and they never looked back.

Spurred on by that early burst, Mooresville (11-6, 2-3) dominated the Wonders (1-12, 0-5), 70-40, to snap a two-game Greater Metro Conference losing streak.

“It feels great to be back in the win column,” Mooresville head coach Armard Moore said. “We’ve been pretty banged up the last week or so, but our goals are still there so we have to stay focused.”

Focus was certainly something the Blue Devils weren’t lacking, especially in the early going. Not only did they start the game hot on the offensive end, they didn’t allow the Wonders to take more than a couple of shots in the opening minutes, forcing turnover after turnover to help build their lead.

Much of the early offensive output came off the scorching right hand of Travelle Bryson. The junior guard knocked down a 3-pointer on four consecutive trips down the court in the first 2:23 of the game. He also capped off the run with a floater in the lane to give him 14 points in the first three minutes of the game.

Bryson finished the game matching his season high for points with 22.

“He continues to get better,” Moore said of Bryson. “The way he’s shooting the ball right now is awesome. I’m proud of him.”

The Blue Devils’ defense remained tough to crack for AL Brown throughout the game with the Wonders never getting any closer than 12 after the 18-0 run to start the game. For much of the game, it was Mooresville’s ability to pressure the Wonder ballhandlers into forcing passes and turning the ball over.

Offensively, nine different players scored for Mooresville in the game. Following Bryson’s 22-point performance was an 11-point showing from senior Evaan Ezhilan. Marley Samuel added eight while Jay Wilson and AJ Parsley added seven and six points, respectively.

“We have a team of young, hungry guys,” Moore said. “I’m so excited about the place that we’re in and where we’re going to be in the future.”

In the near future, the Blue Devils’ schedule is about to get a whole lot tougher again. Their next matchup is at their archrival, and conference-leading, Lake Norman (11-6, 4-1) on Tuesday, and they follow that up with a trip out to Cox Mill (11-7, 4-3) on Friday.

Mooresville has already lost once to the Chargers this season back on Dec. 12, but have yet to face the Wildcats this season.

But for Mooresville, the approach won’t change.

“We always just take it one game at a time,” Moore said. “We can’t look past anyone. We just have to win the day. That includes both practices and game days.”

Tipoff in the first leg of the cross-town rivalry is set for 7:30 at Lake Norman High School.