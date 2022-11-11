Mooresville set to battle Butler in second round

Round two of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state playoffs could be a soggy one in Mooresville.

The Blue Devils (10-1), seeded No. 2 in the West, entertain No. 15 seed Butler (9-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The forecast calls for rain with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Butler beat Hickory Ridge 28-21 in the opening round.

The Blue Devils defeated Hickory Ridge during the regular season. They scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and prevailed 40-22 on Sept. 23.

Butler quarterback Zach Lawrence threw for 309 yards against Hickory Ridge. For the season the 6-foot-2 sophomore has completed 140 of 210 passes for 2,254 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Lawrence’s primary targets have been DeQuadre Currence (55 receptions, 816 yards, 8 TDs) and

Eli Sylvester (38 receptions, 582 yards, 5 TDs).

Cameron Horton leads the Bulldogs on the ground, averaging 6 yards per carry. He has scored 10 rushing touchdowns.

“Butler will be a big challenge for us,” Mooresville coach Joe Nixon said following the first-round win over No. 31 seed Southwest Guilford (5-6). “It’s crucial that we show up,” he added, noting the importance of a good week of preparation.

Mooresville’s defense didn’t allow a single yard on Southwest Guilford’s first four possessions of the second half. The Blue Devils began to pull away for a 47-26 victory.

Jawarn Howell accounted for 210 of the Blue Devils’ 325 rushing yards in that contest. The senior also scored three touchdowns. Mooresville quarterback Jamere Cherry completed just one pass, but it was a touchdown to Randy Fulmore in the final seconds of the first half.

“They had us outnumbered at the line of scrimmage, but we liked some things that we saw in the running game around the edge,” Nixon said. “We wanted to take what they were giving us.”

Now they’ll look for a winning formula against perennial power Butler.

Friday’s winner advances to the third round to play either No. 7 seed A.C. Reynolds (10-1) or No. 10 seed Chambers (9-2).