MOORESVILLE—Aaron Burchett and Connor Robertson led the way as Mooresville blanked South Iredell 6-0 in Wednesday’s Greater Metro Conference game.

Burchett pitched a complete game shutout for the win, allowing only four hits and two walks while striking out six.

“It was a good hitting team. Powerful team,” he said. “You can’t really mess up with these guys. When you do it’s a big mistake. (I) really had to pound the zone with these guys, had to get a couple of Ks and really depend on my defense behind me.”

Robertson batted 3-for-4 with a double and a home run. His three-run, fence-clearing shot propelled Mooresville (7-8, 4-4) to a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Robertson finished with four RBIs.

“Seeing the ball well, getting my timing down and putting some good swings down,” Robertson said.

The Blue Devils added one run in the fifth inning and two in the sixth on their way to the second win in as many days over South Iredell.

Luke Modrak went 2-for-4 for Mooresville. Brandon Larfano had a hit and an RBI, and Burchett doubled.

Tyler Hughesman, Bode Younts, Ben Cotton and Michael Eichhorn each had a hit for the Vikings (4-11, 3-5).

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

Mooresville 5, South Iredell 0

TROUTMAN—Mooresville scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday to pull away from South Iredell for a 5-0 Greater Metro Conference win.

Noah Hildebran was the winning pitcher. He tossed a four-hitter and struck out 15.

Jake Modrak and Connor Robertson each supplied one hit and one RBI for the Blue Devils (6-8, 3-4).

Rowan Jackson, Luke Modrak, Austin Emmert and Brandon Larfono contributed one hit apiece for Mooresville.

Tyler Hughesman doubled and Michael Eichhorn picked up two hits for South Iredell (4-10, 3-4).