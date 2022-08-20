Mooresville turns the tables on Davie County

MOORESVILLE — A win to start a new season is always sweet, but what if a bit of revenge was added to that equation?

Mooresville was presented with that opportunity on Friday night, facing down a Davie County team that beat them handily last season. The Blue Devils took that opportunity and ran with it.

Behind a dominant showing from their rushing attack, the Blue Devils (1-0) pounded Davie County (0-1) on their way to a 44-28 win on opening night.

“We definitely talked about that game,” Mooresville head coach Joe Nixon said. “But that was last season. Our guys worked really hard for this win. I’m really proud of their effort.”

In their matchup in 2021, Davie racked up nearly 600 yards of total offense and 51 points, leading by a score of 31-7 at one point in the first half. On Friday night, the Blue Devils flipped the script. Just before halftime, Jamere Cherry connected on his third touchdown pass of the first half to give Mooresville a 31-7 lead.

Cherry, who is coming off of a shortened season in 2021 due to an ACL tear, finished the game with those three touchdown passes, all to different receivers, while throwing for 159 yards and rushing for another 36.

“He played a really good game,” Nixon said. “It was great to see him back out there after the injury he suffered last year.”

But even returning from injury, Cherry wasn’t the top story of the night for the Blue Devils. That honor belongs to the Mooresville rushing attack that piled up yards early and often against Davie County.

Leading the way on the ground was senior running back Jawarn Howell, who battled through cramps all night to finish with 169 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. While Howell was on the sideline dealing with his cramps, Kyjuan Westmoreland filled his shoes nicely, rushing for 122 yards and a touchdown of his own on 15 carries.

In total, Mooresville totaled 322 yards on the ground. Coming into the season, the offensive line, a unit that lost three players to graduation over the offseason, was one of the question marks for the Blue Devils. For at least one night, those questions were answered.

“When you rush for over 300 and you have two backs over 100 yards, that’s a really good night for the offensive line,” Nixon said. “Davie was walking a bunch of guys down into the box and those guys stepped up to the challenge.”

On the defensive side of the ball, the Blue Devils were able to keep control of an offense that ran wild on them last year. In 2021, the War Eagles racked up 51 points and 598 yards of offense, including 414 through the air.

This year, while the Mooresville offense was piling on the points in the first half, the defense was stepping up. In the first 24 minutes, Davie managed just 113 yards of offense. The War Eagles were able to mount much more of an attack in the second half, twice drawing within 10 points of Mooresville, but it was the Blue Devil defense that sealed the game late, forcing Davie to turn the ball over on downs.

“The defense really responded,” Nixon said. “They were able to find a way to get the job done and I’m proud of them.”

The Blue Devils’ nonconference gauntlet continues next week with a trip down to Cornelius to face state title contender Hough.

“We build our schedule to play good football teams,” Nixon said. “If we want to get to the place we want to be, we have to prepare for next week.”

Kickoff between the Blue Devils and Huskies is set for 7 p.m. on August 26.