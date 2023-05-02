Kali Morton (Mooresville H.S.) pitched a complete game, allowing just two hits while striking out a season-high 14 as Pfeiffer’s softball team beat Brevard 5-0 in game two Saturday.

Pfeiffer (27-11, 15-3) also won game one 14-0 in five innings. Saturday’s two victories coupled with Greensboro’s two losses to William Peace allowed the Falcons to claim the USA South regular-season championship and the No. 1 seed for this week’s USA South tournament.

Morton, Kenzi Lyall and Sadie Lee combined to pitch a no-hitter in the opener against Brevard. Morton fanned five batters giving her 19 strikeouts on the day.

Pfeiffer will host bracket No. 1 of the eight-team tournament at Jack Ingram Field, which is scheduled for Thursday-Saturday.

The top-seeded Falcons will take on No. 8 Southern Virginia in the first game of the tournament. The other first-round matchup to be played in Misenheimer will pit No. 5 seed William Peace against No. 4 seed Meredith College.

No. 2 Greensboro College will host the other half of the USA South bracket at Penn-Wright Stadium at Barber Park in Greensboro.