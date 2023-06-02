Pfeiffer University’s Kali Morton was one of 56 players named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Division III All-America Team, as the Association revealed the teams on Wednesday evening in Marshall, Texas ahead of the start of the NCAA Division III Women's College World Series.

Morton, a junior pitcher from Mooresville, earned Third Team honors after finishing the season with a 21-3 mark in the circle while posting a USA South best 1.08 ERA.

Morton registered 175 strikeouts on the season, which was also tops in the USA South. In addition, Morton was named league pitcher of the week three times, to the All-USA South First Team and to the USA South All-Tournament Team. She was also tabbed the NFCA National Pitcher of the Week on April 18. In addition, she Morton was named an NFCA All-Region selection last week.

Morton earned a pair of wins in the NCAA Division III Regional Tournament, helping the Falcons to a championship game appearance before falling to No. 20 Rowan.

This was Morton’s first season with the Falcons. She transferred from Erskine College in fall 2022. In high school, she starred in the pitcher’s circle at Mooresville, helping the Blue Devils reach the 4A state semifinals as a junior. Her senior year in 2020 was lost due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Morton is the daughter of Marci and Shane Morton. She is majoring in Biology with a concentration in Biomedical Sciences.