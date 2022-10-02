Murphy, Pine Lake run through CTK to remain undefeated

HUNTERSVILLE — Over the first six games of their 2022 season, Pine Lake had yet to find themselves in a high-pressure situation. On Thursday night, they faced that test for the first time.

With just over 3 minutes to play, holding on to a 4-point lead, the Pride faced a 3rd and 2 near midfield. Coming out of a timeout, they presented Christ the King with a formation that they hadn’t seen before and, rather than hand the ball off to Noah Murphy as they had done nearly 30 times in the game to that point, quarterback Nick Reid faked the handoff and kept the ball himself.

He quickly had gained the yardage needed to move the sticks, but instead of falling down, Reid fought through the scrum and somehow emerged out the other side, sprinting down the far sideline for the score.

Reid’s long run capped off a dominant performance for the Pine Lake (6-0) rushing attack, plowing their way through the Christ the King (5-1) defense for 315 yards on their way to a 21-10 victory.

“This kind of game is really not something that we’ve been in all season,” Pine Lake head coach Austin Trotter said. “So when we get into a game like this one, we’re going to lean the things we do best and one of those things is putting the ball in the hands of our best athletes in Nick (Reid) and Noah (Murphy).”

Murphy is not only one of the better athletes that Pine Lake puts out on the field week in and week out, he proved on Thursday night that he is able to carry nearly the entire Pride offense on his back. Prior to this week’s game, he averaged just a touch over 19 carries per game, but against the Crusaders, his number was called a staggering 33 times and he delivered a career-best performance.

The senior rushed for 224 yards and a score, averaging 6.79 yards per carry. Perhaps most impressively, none of his rush attempts in the game resulted in a loss

“It’s great having someone like Noah that we can just turn and hand the ball to,” Trotter said. “That’s a workhorse that we can lean on.

“And that’s not all Noah, either. That’s the offensive line, too,” he continued. “We only have one guy on that line that’s playing the same position he did last year, so to see those guys build the chemistry they have, it’s going to lead to a very successful season the rest of the way,

Reid finished the game with 87 rushing yards and two touchdowns of his own while also throwing for 70 yards, including a clutch deep ball to Aiden Zeigler in the final 10 seconds of the first half that set Pine Lake up at the two yard line with two seconds left on the clock. Reid scored one of his rushing touchdowns on the ensuing play.

Defensively, the Pride turned in another stellar outing holding Christ the King’s offense to well below their normal output of 20 points per game. A bulk of that performance came in Pine Lake’s defense of the Crusader ground game, shutting it down completely to the tune of CTK registering minus-8 rushing yards in the game.

In their prior five games, the Crusaders were averaging over 150 yards per game on the ground.

“Our run defense is elite,” Trotter said. “To hold a team to negative-8 yards is amazing and it say something about all of those guys and our defensive coordinator, Sean McCune, who does an amazing job preparing them each week.”

The Pine Lake defense also generated four sacks in the game, bringing their season total to 22. Thursday night also represented the most points allowed by Pine Lake in a single game this season as well as just the second time the defense surrendured a touchdown.

“Our guys are always locked in and flying around,” Trotter said. “I always know that we can lean on our defense.”

Just four games remain in Pine Lake’s regular season, but they will be heavy favorites in their next three before meeting rival Community School of Davidson on October 28. For Trotter, he knows that keeping his team focused on the game at hand is one of the most important parts of the next three weeks.

“It would be easy to look ahead to that game, but I’ve told the guys that if we slip up before then, the game against CSD won’t mean as much,” he said. “The potential of the winningest season in school history is right there and I think the seniors are doing a great job of keeping everyone focused on the next game.”

The next game for Pine Lake will be a home game against a 1-5 Bishop McGuinness team on October 7. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.