CHAPEL HILL — The proposed amendment to the change how the N.C. High School Athletic Association bylaw does its classifications has passed, according to an email from the association.

There will be a 64-school cap on all classes, bringing the NCHSAA to at least seven classifications, starting in the fall of 2025.

The amendment needed 324 of the NCHSAA’s 432 principals to vote yes. Commissioner Que Tucker informed the membership via email on Tuesday morning.

The NCHSAA will release more details at its annual meeting next month.

The NCHSAA has not expanded classifications since the 1969-70 school year, and any change to the number of classifications had to come via a membership vote like this one.

In order to change any bylaw, three-fourths of the entire membership need to vote in the affirmative. Schools that fail to respond to the vote are essentially counted as “no” votes. A similar proposal to expand classification failed in 2020 with 68 percent voting yes.

The amendment also states that teams will be placed into classifications solely by ADM (average daily membership). The current model takes into account a school’s Wells Fargo Cup points and ISP data from the past three years.

However, in the General Assembly there is currently a bill — SB 636 — that, among other things, would limit the NCHSAA to four classifications and require the NCHSAA to move all charter and parochial schools up one class regardless of their ADM.

If the bill passed with “four classifications” still intact, it would nullify the bylaw amendment for more classifications.

If the bill were to pass with that part changed but the notion to move up charter and parochial schools one class remained, the seven-class look would appear something like this model.

Last month, the NCHSAA as well as the principals who drafted the realignment proposal answered questions that many schools had.