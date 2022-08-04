 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Panthers sign former Lake Norman Wildcat

Devin Jones

Cornerback Devin Jones eyes the ball during his playing days at UNC Pembroke. Jones has joined the Carolina Panthers as a rookie free agent.

The Carolina Panthers added some depth in the secondary Tuesday, bringing in another player with local ties.

The Panthers signed rookie free agent cornerback Devin Jones, who starred at Lake Norman High School.

Jones played in 44 games at UNC Pembroke, recording five interceptions, 23 pass break-ups, three forced fumbles and a blocked kick. He also had 2,121 kickoff return yards and four kick return touchdowns, and finished with 2,742 all-purpose yards.

The Panthers waived rookie wide receiver Andrew Parchment to make room for him on the roster.

