Panthers sign former Lake Norman Wildcat

The Carolina Panthers added some depth in the secondary Tuesday, bringing in another player with local ties.

The Panthers signed rookie free agent cornerback Devin Jones, who starred at Lake Norman High School.

Jones played in 44 games at UNC Pembroke, recording five interceptions, 23 pass break-ups, three forced fumbles and a blocked kick. He also had 2,121 kickoff return yards and four kick return touchdowns, and finished with 2,742 all-purpose yards.

The Panthers waived rookie wide receiver Andrew Parchment to make room for him on the roster.