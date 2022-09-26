Pine Lake dominates Winston-Salem Prep, 48-6, to improve to 6-0

Pine Lake Prep continued its dominance on the gridiron into Week Six, travelling to Winston-Salem Prep (1-3) and coming home with a 48-6 victory to improve to 6-0.

The Pride jumped out to a quick 20-0 lead in the first half behind a pair of rushing touchdowns from quarterback Nick Reid. Aiden Ziegler also found the end zone, hauling in a pass from Reid early in the first quarter.

After Winston-Salem Prep found the end zone to cut the lead to 20-6 early in the second half, the first touchdown the Pine Lake has surrendered all season, a pair of touchdowns, one offensive and one defensive, for the Pride ended any hope of a Phoenix comeback.

The offensive touchdown was courtesy of running back Noah Murphy plowed through the defense for a short touchdown, his fourth of the season, to make it 28-6. On the ensuing Winston-Salem possession, Harrison Presti returned an interception 45 yards for a score to give Pine Lake a 35-6 lead with just over six minutes to play in the third.

Pine Lake tacked on a couple more scores on two more rushing touchdowns from Gabe Bolivar and Leo Witten.

In total, the Pride ran for 282 yards and five touchdowns on the night at an average of 6.7 yards per carry. Murphy led the ground attack, totaling 126 yards on 16 carries. Bolivar and Witten added 56 and 46 yards, respectively.

Reid finished the game 10-of-20 for 128 yards through the air and 12 carries for 54 yards on the ground.

On the defensive side, the Pride got great efforts from Ryan Connotillo (5 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack) and Wes Sunderland (7 tackles). Zeigler and Murphy also made their presence known on the defensive side of the ball, each picking off a pass to bring the Pride’s total to three on the night.

Pine Lake is back on the road again to close out the month of September, they face potentially their toughest test of the entire season as they travel down to Huntersville to take on Christ the King. The Crusaders (5-0) are ranked as the 18th best team in North Carolina’s 1A division by MaxPreps. Pine Lake ranks 18th in their 2A rankings.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on September 30.