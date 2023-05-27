Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Pine Lake Prep’s girls soccer team defeated visiting Hendersonville 3-0 in the fourth round of the 2A state playoffs Thursday.

It was the Pride’s fourth straight playoff shutout and 12th of the season. They’ve outscored their opponents 21-0 in the postseason.

The game was scoreless at halftime.

Defender Braelyn Iosue pocketed the go-ahead goal in the second half on an assist from Avery Garrett.

Ella Peterson and Fallon Reidy added insurance goals as the Pride pulled away from Hendersonville (17-5).

Garrett finished with two assists. Maddyson Kerley also picked up an assist.

Pine Lake Prep (20-1-2), the top seed in the West, advanced to host No. 2 seed Wheatmore (23-0) in Tuesday’s 2A West Regional championship game. The winner advances to the 2A state title game to face the winner of the East Regional final between Clinton (23-0-2) and Manteo (23-0-2).