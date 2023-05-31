Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MOORESVILLE—Wheatmore, the No. 2 seed, defeated top seed Pine Lake Prep 5-2 in the 2A West Regional championship game Tuesday night.

It was the 49th straight win for the defending state champion Warriors (24-0).

Wheatmore scored three goals in the opening 10 minutes and led 3-1 at halftime. Ellie Garrison pocketed two of those early goals, helping raise her season total to 94.

The Warriors led by as many as four goals (5-1).

It was the only time this postseason Pine Lake Prep has given up a goal. The Pride shut out their first four playoff opponents and outscored them 21-0 in the process.

Ella Peterson scored a goal and she assisted Avery Garrett’s goal. Pine Lake Prep finished its remarkable season at 20-2-2.

Wheatmore advanced to the 2A state title game to face East Regional champion Manteo (24-0-2), a 2-1 winner over Clinton (23-1-2) in Tuesday’s East final.