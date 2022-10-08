Pine Lake Prep cruises to 7-0

MOORESVILLE — Pine Lake Prep’s quest for an undefeated regular season continued on Friday night with another dominant conference win, defeating Bishop McGuinness (1-6, 0-3), 49-14. The Pride (7-0, 4-0) dominated in all phases of the game, registering at least one touchdown on offense, defense, and special teams.

The Pine Lake defense, which came into the game only having surrendered 18 points on the year, continued its relentless assault on opposing offenses. The Pride sacked the Bishop McGuinness quarterback eight times during the game and hurried him another five.

Defensive end Gabe Bollivar was a menace to the Villains’ offense, registering three of those sacks and racking up seven tackles in the game. The junior also picked up a blocked field goal and returned it 76 yards for a touchdown in the first half.

On the opposite side of the defensive line, sophomore Ryan Connotillo caused even more issues for Bishop McGuinness, piling up six tackles and a sack of his own. Five other members of the Pine Lake defense (Ryan Mahoney, Tyson Poppen, Shad Martin, Wes Sunderland, and Jack Smith) also registered a sack in the game.

However, it was Joe White that got to score the defensive touchdown for the Pride. The senior picked off a pass and returned it 43 yards in the first half.

On offense, the Pride may have only finished with 296 total yards on the night, but it was hyper efficient. Running only 27 offensive plays in the game, Pine Lake averaged 10.96 yards per play.

Leading the way offensively was quarterback Nick Reid, who went 7-of-9 for 97 yards while tossing a pair of touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Aiden Ziegler caught five of those basses for 92 yards and he caught both of the touchdowns thrown by Reid.

Alec Brown also found the end zone as a receiver in the game, finishing with two receptions for 29 yards and a score. He also returned a kick 81 yards for a touchdown in the second half. Fellow sophomore Jake Johnson was the quarterback that threw the touchdown to Brown. Friday night was the first time that Johnson had played in a football game since 2018.

Next week, the Pride will travel up to Winston-Salem for the second time this season to face Carver. Pine Lake defeated the Yellowjackets (5-5) last season 30-6. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on October 14.