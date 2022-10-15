Pine Lake Prep, Mooresville continue conference title push

Pine Lake Prep 35, Carver 6

WINSTON-SALEM—Nick Reid completed 6 of 11 passes for 105 yards and three touchdowns Friday night as Pine Lake Prep downed Carver 35-6 to remain unbeaten.

The Pride (8-0, 5-0 West Conference) combined for 256 yards on the ground. Noah Murphy had 106 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Gabriel Bolivar added 85 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Joseph White hauled in three passes—two being TD receptions—for 53 yards.

Pine Lake Prep led 14-0 at halftime and continued to pull away in the third quarter, when it outscored Carver 14-0.

Mooresville 54,

West Cabarrus 7MOORESVILLE—Greater Metro Conference-leading Mooresville blew past winless West Cabarrus 54-7 on Friday night.

The Blue Devils led 41-7 at halftime. No other details on the game were available.

Mooresville (7-1, 4-0) can lock up at least a share of the conference championship with a victory Oct. 21 at Kannapolis A.L. Brown. The Blue Devils finish the regular season Oct. 28 at home against Lake Norman.

Cox Mill 45, Lake Norman 7MOORESVILLE—Cox Mill rolled to a 45-7 Greater Metro Conference victory over Lake Norman on Friday night.

It was the second straight lopsided loss for the Wildcats (6-2, 2-2).

No other details on the game were available.

Lake Norman hosts South Iredell on Oct. 21 before finishing the regular season Oct. 28 at Mooresville.