Pine Lake Prep's McAllister races to National Championship

Owen McAllister, a Pine Lake Preparatory senior, returned to Mooresville last weekend as a national champion, having just won the National Auto Sport Association’s championship race at Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey, California.

After getting his start racing karts at age 8, Owen transitioned to cars at age 13. He now competes in two classes, the SCCA Formula Enterprise FE2, and the NASA Prototype NP01 car.

Owen has been around racing for most of his life. “My Dad raced cars and when I was about 6 years old I would go to the track with him,” he said.

Todd, his father, said one of Owen’s strengths is, “his mindset whether it’s interpreting engineering data or being able to focus on the race or objective,” Owen just has that ability to block out distractions, and focus on the end goal.

“He is singularly focused and able to deliver when it matters,” Todd said.

Owen is also delivering in school. He is carrying a full load of courses, including AP Calculus, AP Physics, Engineering and Computer Science Capstone courses, AP Government, and 3D Modeling and Animation.

Next for Owen is the SCCA National Championships, which is being held in Virginia this weekend. He has been racing in the qualifying rounds Tuesday through Thursday, and will race in the finals on Sunday.

Owen’s win also provides him an entry into the prestigious Mazda Scholarship program, which ultimately awards a $110k scholarship to the winning driver.