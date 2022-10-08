Ragin’ Bulls rumble past previously-perfect Lake Norman

HARRISBURG—The expression goes “There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel.” Sometimes that light is the exit of the tunnel, sometimes it’s a freight train.

For Lake Norman on Friday night, that light was always another train.

Hickory Ridge (5-3, 3-1 GMC) piled on the Wildcats (6-1, 2-1 GMC) early and often, taking every mistake or bit of bad luck that the Lake Norman had and threw it in their face on their way to a 55-10 victory. The 45-point loss was the Wildcats’ worst since late October of 2018.

“Just a lot of bad luck early,” Lake Norman head coach Jonathan Oliphant said. “It just wasn’t our night. We didn’t play very well.”

It took no time at all for things to start going wrong for the Wildcats. On the game’s first play, star freshman running back Mozes Morris fumbled the ball away to Hickory Ridge, and just 1:51 into the game, the Ragin’ Bulls already had a 7-0 lead.

The next 11 plays of the game only compounded that mistake. Following the touchdown, Lake Norman had another quick drive that saw them turn the ball over on downs at their own 45 yard line. One play later, Hickory Ridge was celebrating in the end zone again – 14-0 with 6:43 left in the first.

On the ensuing drive, the Wildcats went three and out. Taking over at their own 45 this time, lighting struck again for the Bulls. One play, 55 yards, touchdown – 21-0 Hickory Ridge with still over four minutes left in the opening quarter.

“We just had a couple of blown coverages on those plays,” Oliphant said. “They had the talent to take advantage.”

Lake Norman finally put together a solid offensive possession after their deficit had ballooned to 21 points, but a blocked 42-yard field goal in the opening seconds of the 2nd quarter led to a 60-yard return touchdown for Hickory Ridge.

After just 12:19 of play, the Bulls led 28-0 and Lake Norman, with their run-heavy offense isn’t built to come back from that kind of deficit. The Wildcats were able to put some points on the board, cuting the Hickory Ridge lead to 28-10 just before halftime, but that would be all the points they could muster on the night.

“It’s extremely hard to overcome something like that, but that’s life. You’re going to be dealt a crappy hand sometimes,” Oliphant said. “I’m proud of the guys for the fight that they showed. They didn’t quit on themselves and they didn’t quite on the coaching staff.

“I’ve been a part of a lot of teams that would have folded after that start and these guys didn’t.”

The Wildcats did try to seize some momentum back out of halftime, but an onside kick that they recovered was ruled to have been touched by a member of the kicking team too early.

“I guess their official at field level had a better view than what our cameras showed,” Oliphant said. “It went 10 yards and we came up with it. I don’t know what happened there.”

By the time 10 plays were run, between both teams, after the onside kick attempt, the Hickory Ridge lead had grown to 41-10.

The Hickory Ridge offense was led by quarterback Caden Haywood, who needed just 11 completions to rack up 250 yards through the air. His touchdown total (4) was greater than his incompletion total (2) on the night.

Despite the extremely high point total, the Bulls had just 323 yards of offense during the game, but needed just 33 plays to do that damage, averaging just under 10 yards per play.

On the flip side, Lake Norman was still able to put up solid offensive numbers in the game, totaling 310 yards and running an astonishing 72 plays. Their ground game proved productive, finishing with 255 yards on 51 attempts, but the offense was forced to throw the ball 21 times, an uncomfortable position for a run-dominant team.

Quarterback Jackson Garlick led the way for the Wildcats on the ground, carrying the ball 12 times for a season-high 56 yards. He added another 58 yards through the air, but completed just nine of his 20 passes in the game.

Trae Sechrest, the lone touchdown scorer for the Wildcats on Friday, also topped 50 yards on the ground, totaling 53 yards on 11 carries. Morris never found his footing in the game after the fumble on the opening play, gaining just 27 yards on his 11 rush attempts.

The Wildcats face another pass-happy team next week when Cox Mill pays a visit to Lake Norman. The Chargers (5-2, 2-1) are coming off a 58-35 win over rival A.L. Brown on October 3. Kickoff for Lake Norman’s Homecoming game is set for 7:30 p.m. on October 14.