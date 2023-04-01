BASEBALL

Mooresville defeated A.L. Brown 7-3 on Tuesday thanks, in part, to a four-run second inning.

Connor Robertson was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Brandon Lafarno was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Aaron Burchett picked up an RBI for the Blue Devils.

Sawyer Chapman-Mays had two hits and two RBIs Wednesday to lead Alexander Central to a 5-4 win over Mooresville.

The Blue Devils fell behind 5-1 in the second inning. They scored once in the fourth inning and twice in the fifth but were unable to overtake the Cougars.

Robertson went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Mooresville. Rowan Jackson and Austin Emmert each drove in a run. Luke Modrak finished 2-for-4 with a double.

Lake Norman 5, Hickory Ridge 4

Lake Norman scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally past Hickory Ridge for a 5-4 win on Tuesday.

Tyler Sumner homered and drove in two runs for the Wildcats, who had only four hits.

Grayson Peel and Michael Naramore each contributed an RBI.

BOYS LACROSSE

Lake Norman 13, Northwest Guilford 5

Brandon Deberardinis scored five goals and assisted two more Wednesday to lead Lake Norman to a 13-5 victory over Northwest Guilford.

Brady Johnson supplied three goals and Quin Haines added two goals.

Cannon Wigginton won 12 of 16 faceoff.

JJ Torpey amd Shaun Wilson shared time manning the net. Each finished with four saves.