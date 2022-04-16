ROUNDUP: Devils take two from the Wonders

BASEBALL

Mooresville 16, Kannapolis 3 (10 inn.)

KANNAPOLIS—Mooresville erupted for 13 runs in the top of the 10th inning Tuesday to beat Kannapolis 16-3.

The game was tied at 3 after seven innings and still after the eighth and ninth innings.

Mooresville’s Luke Modrak drove in five runs and was 2 for 5 with a double. Thomas Vero homered and drove in three runs.

Stan Granger was 3 for 5 with a double, and Drew Park was 3 for 4 with a double.

Quin Richter was the winning pitcher. He threw a hitless 10th inning and struck out two.

Braeden Major worked eight innings on the hill for the Blue Devils. He allowed three runs—one earned—on three hits and two walks while striking out 13.

The Blue Devils (10-8, 7-3) defeated Kannapolis at home 4-2 on Thursday thanks to a four-run sixth inning.

Connor Robertson went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI. Aaron Burchett drove in two runs. Drew Park was 2 for 2, and Luke Modrak had one hit and one RBI.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake Norman 4, Cox Mill 0

CONCORD—Jacey Rase scored two goals and assisted another one Thursday to lead Lake Norman to a 4-0 victory over Cox Mill.

Kaelyn Andrews added two goals for the Wildcats (12-2, 8-1), who led 3-0 at halftime.

Katie Kennett and Sophia Balliet each contributed one assist.

Lake Norman goalkeeper Sarah Ardus tallied eight saves for the shutout.

Lake Norman 2, Hickory Ridge 1

MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman netted one goal in each half Tuesday and downed Hickory Ridge 2-1.

Jacey Rase and Ella Crutchfield scored for the Wildcats (11-2, 7-1).

Sophia Balliet and Tate McCord each picked up one assist.

The Wildcats face Cox Mill on Thursday. The Chargers handed them their only conference loss so far on March 22 by a score of 1-0.