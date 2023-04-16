MOORESVILLE—Joseph Cavallaro had a hit and two RBIs as Lake Norman downed South Iredell 3-2 on Thursday night in Greater Metro Conference action.

The win avenged a 7-6 loss to the Vikings in Troutman on Tuesday.

Sullivan Jackson was the winning pitcher. He went the distance, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk. Jackson struck out four.

Jake Crowley suffered the loss on the mound. He worked 5-1/3 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks. Crowley struck out two.

Michael Busa had a hit and an RBI for the Wildcats (9-10, 6-4). Grayson Peel went 3-for-3 at the plate.

Brice Warren hit a solo home run for South Iredell (5-13, 4-6).

On Tuesday, Eli Beekley homered and drove in three runs to lead South Iredell past the Wildcats.

Ben Cotton and Zach Dillard each supplied two hits and two RBIs for the Vikings.

South Iredell scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning to seize a 6-1 lead.

The Wildcats plated three runs in the top of the third, but the Vikings added one in the bottom half to lead 7-4.

The Wildcats (8-10, 5-4) scored twice in the top of the sixth to get within one run.

Andrew Williams contributed two hits, including a double, in the Vikings’ victory.

Peel doubled and drove in two runs for Lake Norman. Drew Nelson went 2-for-3 with a double. Cavallaro doubled and drove in a run. Cam White, Gabe Cutter and Chase Wigginton each supplied one RBI for the Wildcats.

BOYS LACROSSELake Norman 17, South Iredell 1

MOORESVILLE—Ben DeStefon scored three goals and Boston Rehrer, Jacob Morrow and Colin Gracke each supplied two goals as Lake Norman romped to a 17-1 win on senior night Thursday.

Scoring one goal apiece were Pete Geraffo, Zach Bishop, Tommy Faucet, Brian Risco, Jason Morrow, James Miller, Ryan Joyce and Tate Smith. Miller also went 5-for-5 on faceoffs.

Brady Johnson assisted two goals.

J.J. Torpy and Shaun Wilson each contributed one save manning the net for the Wildcats (14-2).

On Tuesday, Lake Norman beat Mooresville 14-6. Bishop tallied three goals.

Ty Faucher, Hayden Chicon and Johnson scored two goals apiece. Chicon also assisted a pair of goals.

Cannon Wigginton won six of seven faceoffs taken.

Wilson finished with eight saves. Torpy, who shared time in goal, made five saves.