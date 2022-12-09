 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Lake Norman overwhelms Statesville on both varsity basketball games

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lake Norman 86, Statesville 32

MOORESVILLE—Cole Callaway led four Lake Norman players in double figures on Thursday night, pouring in 24 points as the Wildcats routed Statesville 86-32.

Callaway also had seven rebounds, four steals and three assists.

The Wildcats (3-4) led 20-8 after the first quarter and 49-18 at halftime.

Grant Dryden supplied 13 points for Lake Norman. Tre McKinnon and Henderson Williams added 11 and 10 points, respectively. Williams also grabbed 10 rebounds to complete a double-double.

Statesville fell to 0-2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake Norman 78, Statesville 20

MOORESVILLE—Samantha Shehan outscored Statesville by herself Thursday night. The sophomore dropped in 23 points as Lake Norman rolled to a 78-20 victory over the Greyhounds.

The Wildcats (7-0) led Statesville (0-2) 26-2 at the end of the first quarter and 54-16 at halftime.

Alexis Shehan finished with 13 points for Lake Norman. Kelsey Rhyne contributed 12 points, Kirsten Lewis-Williams added 11 points, and Addison Sirianni tossed in nine points.

