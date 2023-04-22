SOFTBALL

OLIN—Lake Norman erupted for seven runs in the ninth inning to beat North Iredell 9-2 in Wednesday’s nonconference game.

Charlee Kelly was the winning pitcher. She went four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out five for the Wildcats.

Kendall Robinson finished 3-for-5 with an RBI. Zoe Watson doubled and drove in two runs. Avery Evans and Kaylee Harris supplied two hits apiece. Harris drove in a run.

Kali Panaccione, Jamie Bond and Kyera Combs each contributed one hit and one RBI.

North Iredell's Maicie Earnest pitched 8-2/3 innings, walking two and striking out three. She held the Wildcats to two unearned runs until the ninth. Lake Norman scored six unearned runs—nine total—on 13 hits against Earnest.

On Friday, Lake Norman scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat Greater Metro Conference foe Cox Mill 3-2.

Robinson went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Evans also was 2-for-3 at the plate. Harris had a hit and an RBI.

BOYS LACROSSE

Lake Norman 10, Lake Norman Charter 7

MOORESVILLE—Led by Quinn Haines’ three goals and one assist, Lake Norman outlasted Lake Norman Charter on Friday, 10-7.

Hayden Chicon and Ty Faucher added two goals apiece, and Jonathan Law held one of the top players in the state in check on defense.

JJ Torpy finished with 12 saves in goal.

Also scoring for the Wildcats (17-2) were Pete Geraffo, Boston Rehrer and Brandon Deberardinis.

Cannon Wigginton won 13 of 20 faceoffs.