SOFTBALL

Lake Norman’s softball team finished 1-1 in the Ann Clark Invitational at Mooresville over the weekend. The Wildcats’ tournament opener Friday was rained out.

In Saturday’s first game, the Wildcats tallied 12 hits in a 16-6 win over Providence. Charlee Kelly pitched six strong innings, only allowing two hits. She was 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs. Freshman Kyera Combs was 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Eight other Wildcats had one hit each.

In the second game Saturday, Lake Norman lost a back-and-forth slugfest, 12-11, at the hands of East Wilkes. Lake Norman jumped out to a six-run lead in the top of the first, but East Wilkes scored two in its half of the first, two more in the second, and four in the fourth for an 8-6 lead.

The Wildcats immediately responded with five runs to go up 11-8 only to see East Wilkes (15-3) score four in the bottom of the inning for a 12-11 lead and eventually the win.

Leading hitters for the Wildcats were senior Kendall Robinson, Zoe Watson (3 RBIs) and junior Kali Panaccione (2 RBIs), each with two hits.

The Wildcats (8-8, 6-2) visited Hickory Ridge on Tuesday. They are at North Iredell on Wednesday before hosting Cox Mill on Friday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Lake Norman 15, Charlotte Country Day 4: Pete Geraffo scored four goals and assisted two more to lead Lake Norman in Saturday’s 15-4 victory over Charlotte Country Day.

Quinn Haines supplied three goals for the Wildcats (15-2) Brady Johnson scored two goals and assisted another for Lake Norman.

Cannon Wigginton also scored two goals. He won 10 of 17 faceoffs. Boston Rehrer had a game-high five assists.

Scoring one goal apiece were Hayden Chicon, Zach Bishop, Wyatt Miller and Brandon Deberardini.

J.J. Torpy and Shaun Wilson shared time in goal for the Wildcats, finishing with three and two saves, respectively.